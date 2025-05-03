Casey Donovan shows why she’s one Australia’s biggest talents in ‘Sister Act – The Musical’

Sister Act has arrived in Perth and Casey Donovan shines playing nightclub singer disguised as a nun Dolores Van Cartier. This retelling of the popular movie is filled with soul and soul music.

Australian theatre legend Geneviene Lemon is wonderful as Mother Superior, Rhonda Burchmore is hilarious as Sister Mary Lazarus, Sophie Montague delights as Sister Mary Robert and Raphael Wong shines bright as policeman Eddie Souther.

- Advertisement -

The show had it’s Perth opening night on Thursday and the Perthonalities were out in full force for the big night.

I don’t know why, and I’m slightly ashamed to admit it, but I’ve never seen the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg movie Sister Act, or its sequel Sister Act 2 – Back on the Habit. I’m not sure why, my family owned a video store, it’s not like it wasn’t easily accessible.

I’ve never seen any of the The Godfather movies, Citizen Kane, or a single Hayao Miyazaki work either, back to singing nuns.

In 2006 the film was transformed into a musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner, with additional material by Douglas Carter Breane.

Menken is one of only 21 people to have obtained an EGOT status, having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony. His work in musicals is huge with The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas, Little Shop of Horrors, and Newsies, being just a few of the works he’s had a hand in.

Rather than being a jukebox musical taking advantage of the catalogue of soul hits features in the movies, this is a musical with all original songs, and they’re a joy. The story is relocated to Philadelphia in the late 1970’s which allows it to imbibe the vibe of Philly Soul.

The story is basically the same; after witnessing her mob boyfriend commit a member lounge singer Dolores Von Cartier goes to the police for help. High school friend Constable ‘Steady’ Eddie hides her at the struggling convent much to the dismay of the Mother Superior. Here Dolores finds purpose when she takes control of the nun’s painfully bad choir, and she helps the church get back on its feet.

Meanwhile jilted and trigger-happy boyfriend Curits (Adam Jackson) and his trio of henchmen Pablo (Jordan Angelides), Joey (Tom Struik) and TJ (James Bell) are seeking Dolores whereabouts. She was meant to be keeping a very low profile, but with the church’s choir making headlines they don’t have much trouble tracking her down.

This show is mountains of fun, the singing is exceptional, there’s heaps of big number, and the comedy is free flowing. There are some poignant moments. Haven’t Got a Prayer the Mother Superior’s moment in the spotlight is up there with Broadway’s best showtunes. Eddie’s daydreaming tune, I Could Be That Guy, was cleverly staged and brilliantly performed by Wong.

The trio of goons give mountains of comic relief, extra props to James Bell as the annoying relative TJ, and all the nuns individual personalities shine through.

The star of this show though is Casey Donovan, taking on her first leading role as appearances in stage productions The Sapphires, & Juliet, 9-5 and Chicago. Donovan shows she’s in the same league as the many talented actors who’ve taken on this role from Cynthia Erivo, Alexandra Burke to Beverly Knight.

Casey Donovan makes the role her own, and she’s funny, heartfelt and man can she sing!

It’s a feel-good sensation!

Sister Act is playing at the Crown Theatre until 25th May.