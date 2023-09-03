Channel 7 edits promo following complaint from Grace Hyland

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Chennel 7 has pulled its advertisement for tonight’s edition of Spotlight after high profile transgender rights activist Grace Hyland called out the broadcaster for appearing to suggest she regretted transitioning gender.

The promotional advertisement claims thousands of “kids are doing and then regretting it.” as it showed photographs of young people before and after their gender transition.

Prominent transgender rights activist Grace Hyland has questioned why her image is being used in the promotional video. Hyland is the daughter of actor Mat Stevenson who previously appeared on the drama Home and Away.

In a video posted to social media Hyland said she wanted to make clear she had not taken part in the program.

“That kind of makes it look like I’m of the kids that regrets it.” she said of the TV station’s promo. “I transitioned at thirteen and I do not regret it at all.”

“Why are you using my photos?” Hyland asked before going on to state her thoughts including a push for gender affirming health care to be given more funding.

Shortly after the claim was highlighted by multiple media outlets the promo clip disappeared from the station’s social media platforms and the show’s website. A few hours later a new version of the promo clip appeared – this time without Hyland’s image included in the package.

The clip for the upcoming program also shows interviews with Chloe Cole, a US teenager who says he began transitioning at the age of 12 and underwent a double mastectomy at the age of 15. Cole reverted to identifying as a birth gender when she was 17 years old and has gone on to become a prominent campaigner against the gender-affirming model of transgender healthcare.

Also featured in the promo is Australia doctor Dylan Wilson and parent Judith Wilson who have both campaigned against allowing youth to transition gender.

The upcoming report has been praised by anti-transgender organisation Binary who say Bartlett’s story will focus on the “horrifying reality of gender ideology.” The Australian Christian Lobby is also encouraging their followers to tune in with the Joshua Rowe, the group’s NSW director saying children experiencing gender dysphoria need “godly affirmation “.

While Channel 7’s promo claims that there are thousands of children undergoing gender changes and then later regretting it, all the major studies conducted into the rate of detransitioning show it is a miniscule amount, and that often prejudice, family rejection and difficulty finding work are the motivators for people to return to the gender they were assigned at birth.

OIP Staff, OUTinPerth has reached out to Channel 7 for comment.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.