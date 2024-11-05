Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Chappell Roan debuts sapphic country track ‘The Giver’ on ‘SNL’

Culture

Chappell Roan’s trajectory to superstardom is unlike anything we’ve seen in a very long time.

A young dreamer from Willard, Missouri, Roan has been making her own special blend of extra-queer country-tinged pop music since 2017. In 2023, we were blessed with her first full-length LP, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

- Advertisement -

Now at 26, she is an undeniable mega talent. She has stormed stages across the globe, selling out tours and overloaded the air waves with her infection hits Pink Pony Club, Hot to Go! And Good Luck, Babe!

Chappell Roan on Saturday Night Live

Last weekend, Roan hit another career milestone much earlier than most, taking to the stage of Saturday Night Live! alongside host John Mulaney. SNL’s musical guest spot has long been a coveted treasure for rising stars, and Roan did not disappoint fans or those new to her music.

Alongside a rendition of Pink Pony Club, Roan debuted her brand new single, which is unabashedly oozing with lesbian energy.

The Giver immediately hums with the essence of Shania Twain-era country-pop, but it’s Roan’s declaration that “only a woman knows how to treat a woman right” makes this ditty something extra special to see on mainstream US television.

Check out the full performance of Pink Pony Club below. It appears we’ll have to wait a little longer to hear an official version of The Giver!

Latest

Community

RTRFM’s ‘Full Frequency’ to celebrate 30 years on air

0
Head down to PICA for a huge free party.
News

‘Boy’s in Love’ is the new EP from Keelan Mak

0
Take a listen to the five tunes on the EP.
Lifestyle

Helped needed with a cat overload at the Cat Haven

0
Helped in needed after 30 cats were surrendered from one owner.
News

Documentary on Merchant Ivory highlights their long personal and professional relationship

0
For decades James Ivory and Ismail Merchant kept their personal relationship secret.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

RTRFM’s ‘Full Frequency’ to celebrate 30 years on air

0
Head down to PICA for a huge free party.
News

‘Boy’s in Love’ is the new EP from Keelan Mak

0
Take a listen to the five tunes on the EP.
Lifestyle

Helped needed with a cat overload at the Cat Haven

0
Helped in needed after 30 cats were surrendered from one owner.
News

Documentary on Merchant Ivory highlights their long personal and professional relationship

0
For decades James Ivory and Ismail Merchant kept their personal relationship secret.
Community

PrideFEST: Queer Prom celebrates all things bright, bold and beautiful

0
Queer Prom promises a world of colourful camp and glittery glitz especially made for LGBTQIA+ young folks here in WA.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

RTRFM’s ‘Full Frequency’ to celebrate 30 years on air

OUTinPerth -
Head down to PICA for a huge free party.
Read more

‘Boy’s in Love’ is the new EP from Keelan Mak

OUTinPerth -
Take a listen to the five tunes on the EP.
Read more

Helped needed with a cat overload at the Cat Haven

OUTinPerth -
Helped in needed after 30 cats were surrendered from one owner.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture