Chappell Roan debuts sapphic country track ‘The Giver’ on ‘SNL’

Chappell Roan’s trajectory to superstardom is unlike anything we’ve seen in a very long time.

A young dreamer from Willard, Missouri, Roan has been making her own special blend of extra-queer country-tinged pop music since 2017. In 2023, we were blessed with her first full-length LP, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Now at 26, she is an undeniable mega talent. She has stormed stages across the globe, selling out tours and overloaded the air waves with her infection hits Pink Pony Club, Hot to Go! And Good Luck, Babe!

Chappell Roan on Saturday Night Live

Last weekend, Roan hit another career milestone much earlier than most, taking to the stage of Saturday Night Live! alongside host John Mulaney. SNL’s musical guest spot has long been a coveted treasure for rising stars, and Roan did not disappoint fans or those new to her music.

Alongside a rendition of Pink Pony Club, Roan debuted her brand new single, which is unabashedly oozing with lesbian energy.

The Giver immediately hums with the essence of Shania Twain-era country-pop, but it’s Roan’s declaration that “only a woman knows how to treat a woman right” makes this ditty something extra special to see on mainstream US television.

Check out the full performance of Pink Pony Club below. It appears we’ll have to wait a little longer to hear an official version of The Giver!