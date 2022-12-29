Chaya Raichik from ‘Libs of TikTok’ says LGBTQ community is “evil”

Chaya Raichik, the creator and curator of far-right Twitter account Libs of TikTok has given her first television interview and described the LGBTQ community as being “evil” and “a cult”.

Appearing on the Fox News program Tucker Carlson Raichik shared her views on the LGBTQ community.

“The LGBTQ community has become this cult and it’s so captivating, and it pulls people in so strongly, unlike anything we’ve ever seen. They brainwash people to join, and they convince them of all these things and it’s really, really, hard to get out of it. It’s really difficult.” Raichik told host Tucker Carlson.

“There’s are studies on this, there’s been a lot of reporting on this about people, parents, who are like ‘my child is starting to say they are non-binary or transgender, or whatever, and what do I do? How do I stop this?’ and it’s really difficult, it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen, I think. It’s extremely poisonous.

“I think they are evil.” Raichik said, before going on to say that while she sometimes tried to understand why somethings occurred, she ultimately came to the inclusion “They’re just evil, they are bad people, they’re just evil and they want to groom kids. They’re recruiting.”

Raichik has been capturing videos from social media sites and reposting them to her accounts since early 2021. She usually takes videos made by members of the LGBTIQA+ community an adds hostile, mocking or derogatory comments. Her comment is regularly highlighted by media outlets including Fox News in the USA and Sky News in Australia.

Supporters of the channel have defended it saying it only shares content that is already available on other platforms, but the channel has also been accused of spreading false information about transgender people, medical facilities and drag performers.

There have been multiple occasions where events highlighted by the channel have been attacked by far-right groups including The Proud Boys and the Patriot Front. Venues have received bomb threats and armed protestors.

Who operated the account was unknown until earlier this year when investigate journalists at the Washington Post revealed that Raichik was the owner and operator of the account. Her appearance on the Tucker Carlson show was the first time she’s spoken publicly. Raichik has accused the journalists who revealed her identity of ‘doxxing’ her, an internet term for publishing personal information about a person with malicious intent.

In August 2022 Raichik accused Boston’s Children Hospital of offering hysterectomies to minors as part of their affirmative approach to transgender health care. The hospital received a wave of harassing and abusive phone calls and other communication. The hospital also received several bomb threats. The claim was not true, with the hospital clarifying that while surgical consultations may occur when a patient is seventeen, no surgery was conducted on people under 18 years of age.

The former real estate agent’s social media accounts grew to have millions of followers after they were highlighted regularly by far-right podcaster Joe Rogan. Clips from the account are regularly featured on Sky News programs including Outsiders and The Rita Panahi Show.

Graeme Watson

