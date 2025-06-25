‘Alvin Sputnik: Deep Sea Explorer’ set to tour regional WA

The acclaimed show Alvin Sputnik: Deep Sea Explorer was first performed at The Blue Room in 2009, and it’s still going strong.

Soon the emotive puppet show from The Last Great Hunt will head out on a new tour of regional WA taking in Mount Magnet, Cue, Esperance, Midland Junction, Perenjori, Newman and Broome and other places.

Created by Western Australia’s renowned theatre company The Last Great Hunt, this one-man micro-epic masterfully combines puppetry, animation, and poignant storytelling to deliver a visually breathtaking and emotionally resonant experience.

Celebrated with multiple international awards, the production now sets off on a regional tour across Western Australia, sharing its distinctive charm and creative brilliance with local communities.

Photo by Michelle Robin Anderson.

The Last Great Hunt’s Tim Watts, the creator of The Adventures of Alvin Sputnik: Deep Sea Explorer, said it was an honour to be taking the show to new places.



“We are honoured to bring The Adventures of Alvin Sputnik: Deep Sea Explorer to regional communities through Shows on the Go. I’ve had the privilege of touring this little show all around the world since 2009, and I’m absolutely thrilled to now be sharing it with audiences across my home state.

“It’s a small, highly visual work that packs a big emotional punch, and it’s always such a joy to perform. Telling this story of love, loss, and hope is incredibly special to us, and we can’t wait to spark connection, conversation, and creativity in towns across Western Australia.”

OUTinPerth’s Benn Dorrington reviewed the show when it premiered all those years ago and called it “brilliant, emotive and absorbing.”

The Shows on the Go program delivers high-quality performing arts experiences to audiences across regional and remote Western Australia, transforming local halls and community venues into vibrant spaces for extraordinary live shows.

Philippa Maughan, Executive Director at CircuitWest, said the program allowed performances to visit regions often giving people their first theatrical experience.

“Shows on the Go brings high-quality productions directly to regional audiences, while also empowering local venue teams with the skills and resources to host unforgettable events. Whether you are a lifelong theatre fan or discovering live performance for the first time, there is something uniquely powerful about experiencing a show in your own hometown. We are confident that The Adventures of Alvin Sputnik: Deep Sea Explorer will enchant audiences and leave a lasting impression wherever it goes.”

The tour will visit Hamilton Hill Memorial Hall in Cockburn on 28 June, Mount Magnet Town Hall on 1 July, Narrogin Senior High School Performing Arts Centre on 4 July, Esperance Civic Centre on 7 July, Midland Junction Arts Centre on 9 July, Perenjori Town Hall on 11 July, Cue Town Hall on 14 July, Newman Community Hall on 17 July, and Broome Civic Centre on 22 July.

Tim Watts chatted to OUTinPerth about the production back in 2011.