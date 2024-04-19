Check out all the songs for Eurovision 2024

The Eurovision song contest returns to Malmo in Sweden next month with Australia’s Electric Fields hoping to find success with their song One Milkali (One Blood).



The competition will take place in May with semi-final 1 on 7th May, semi-final 2 on 9th May, and the grand final on 11th May.

This year there’s 37 country’s taking place in the competition and as always there’s a lot of diversity in the artists taking part and their songs.

- Advertisement -

Many of the artists have established profiles, at the top at that list is the United Kingdon who are going to be represented by Years and Year singer Olly Alexander. his song Dizzy is the first tune he’s put out under his own name.

There’s also been concern about Israel being allowed to participate in this year’s competition given the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Russia was banned from the event after their invasion of Ukraine. It forced the event to be relocated from Kyiv to the United Kingdom, but Israel will take to the stage in Malmo.

It’s been confirmed that security around the event is being significantly ramped up to ensure safety for the artists and audiences.

Heading into the competition the favourites are Switzerland’s Nemo with The Code, it has quite a memorable video where the artist changes costumes, it’ll be intriguing if this is recreated on stage.

Croatia’s Baby Lasagna is also finding a lot of love with their song Rim Tim Tagi Dim. You don’t get a lot of rap about cows. While it’s hard to miss The Netherland’s camp techno entry from Joost Klein.

There are also great tunes from Denmark’s Saba who has quiet an upbeat belter with Sand, Poland’s Luna with The Tower, and Sweden’s entry from Marcus and Martinus stands out too.

The competition will screen on SBS in Australia with Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst return for the commentary and new addition Courtney Act interviewing the contestants backstage.