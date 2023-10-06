Check out new play ‘Much Stuff’ at The Blue Room this October

The Blue Room’s 2024 season has been filled with queer-related productions and next up is the play Much Stuff.

Much Stuff is a magical realism two hander about the incredible romance of female friendship and, when you’re both queer, the beautiful murkiness of whether that love is love.

The play follows Charlie and Blake as they sift through queerness, mental illness and neurodivergency (amongst the usual mess of your early 20’s), as they work out exactly what they mean to each other, and how this gets remembered.

These questions were swimming around the brain of Boorloo’s own Lily Boss-Bailey when the opportunity arose for them to write a new work for KXT Bakehouse Sydney in March 2022.

“There was this dynamic I was seeing in mine and my queer friends’ lives that I wasn’t seeing on-stage, one that spoke to the complexity of romantic friendship from the female gaze,” Boss-Bailey said. “A work that was prepared to show that sort of love, in all its fervour and fetor.”

Director Eliza Smith (She’s Terribly Greedy, Everything Flickers) and designer William Gammel (Pull the Pin, We’ll Always Have Bali) bring us into the magical suspended space between the characters, translating their inner calm and chaos into a transcendent sensory experience with, well, much stuff.

WAAPA Acting graduates Morgan Dukes (Sydney II: Lost and Found) and Gabrielle Wilson (Tartuffe) portray the enmeshed duo as Charlie and Blake respectively, with full as much heart as heartbreak.

Much Stuff is described as being about not being alone in the messiness, elation, and terror of female intimacy and the artist-muse dynamic. It’s about how the internal spaces of neurodivergent people are so richly vibrant and charged they force their way into the physical world. It’s for anyone caught spinning in the entanglement of not knowing where you end and another begins, and letting them know there’s others whirling around in that cosmos too.

Much Stuff is an ode to the rude and crude parts of being someone who perhaps loves a little too hard. It will be showing at The Blue Room Theatre this October.

10-28th October 2023 6:45pm Tue-Sat. Approx. 60 mins, The Blue Room Theatre Northbridge, WA. Get tickets now.

