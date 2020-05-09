Cher releases new ABBA track to support UNICEF

Cher’s teased that she’s going to release more ABBA tunes after the success of her last album Dancing Queen, and now we’ve got something new.

Now she’s put out a Spanish language version of Chiquitita and all the profits will be going to UNICEF to support children affected by COVID-19.

It’s not the first time there has been a Spanish version of the song, ABBA themselves recorded the song in Spanish back in the 1970’s. The Swedish band often re-recorded their songs in different languages.

In an exclusive interview with Billboard Cher said she knew she wanted to do something to help people affected by the outbreak.

“I knew I wanted to do something,” Cher said. “I actually started learning and rehearsing the song when I was in England last year but didn’t record it then. It was difficult!”

Take a listen to Cher’s latest offering.

