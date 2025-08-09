Cher’s ‘The Farewell Tour’ coming to streaming platforms 22 years after release

Cher will release her classic concert album, The Farewell Tour, on streaming platforms and vinyl for the first time ever this September via Warner Records.

Celebrating one of the most memorable tours in history, the exclusive physical edition will be pressed on hot pink and purple 2LP vinyl. The album hit shelves on 26 August 2003, and it was only available on CD until now.

Cher heralds its arrival by sharing the showstopping and stunning live recording of All I Really Want Do today. The Bob Dylan penned song was her first solo hit single in the Summer of 1965.

The newly remastered and timeless collection features three tracks, Save Up All Your Tears, We All Sleep Alone and Different Kind of Love Song, which were previously only included on the Emmy Award-winning special and multiplatinum concert film Live! The Farewell Tour.

22 years since its initial release, The Farewell Tour consists of the original 18 songs including Believe, If I Could Turn Back Time, Just Like Jesse James, and All Or Nothing, among others. Representing every facet of her creative output from classic albums to music for film, television, and theater, The Farewell Tour also includes a special heartfelt tribute to The Sonny and Cher Show.

Last year, Cher was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame and capped the year off with her acclaimed autobiography, CHER: The Memoir, Part One, which held the #1 spot on The New York Times Bestseller List.

The Farewell Tour is available on vinyl and digital streaming platforms from Friday, 26 September.