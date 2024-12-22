Chic singer Alfa Anderson dies aged 78

Alfa Anderson, one of the vocalists for 70’s disco band Chic has passed away aged 78.

Her death was publicly announced by bandmate Nile Rogers who posted to his social media accounts. No cause of death was given.

Anderson sung the lead vocals on many of the group’s biggest hits including Le Freak, Good Times and My Forbidden Lover.

Anderson made her debut in the music industry in 1976 as a backup singer for jazz legend Cannonball Adderly. She then went on to record with Dionne Warwick and featured on the soundtrack to the 1978 musical The Wiz. Here she met singer Luther Vandross who encouraged her to audition for Chic.

In 1977 she began working with Chic, she appeared on their 1977 debut album, but it wasn’t until their follow-up record C’est Chic that she took over lead vocals following the departure of Norma Jean Wright.

Anderson remained with the band as a vocalist until their breakup in 1983, and she also worked on other productions that bandmates Bernard Edwards and Nile Rogers were involved in. She appears as a backing vocalist on the 1980 Dianna Ross album and on Sister Sledge’s We Are Family album.

After the demise of Chic Anderson toured and worked with close friend Luther Vandross in the mid-80s, until she turned to teaching a new generation of singers.