Chicho Gelato arrives in Mount Lawley

We love Chicho Gelato‘s stores in Northbridge and Fremantle, and now they’re in Mount Lawley too.

The OUTinPerth crew checked out their massive new store on Beaufort Street on ahead of it opening to the public, because who can pass up an invitation to ice cream party!

The biggest challenge at Chicho is choosing a flavor, Salted Caramel Crack, Violent Lemon Meringue, Lavender Honeycomb, Matcha Rasberry Almond… so many delicious options.

We also sampled some slice of their amazing looking cakes, which we want for all future birthday celebrations thanks.

The new Mount Lawley store is now open, making fresh ice cream on site daily.

Head down to 556 Beaufort Street, Mount Lawley to sample all the different flavours.