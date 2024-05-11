Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Chicho Gelato arrives in Mount Lawley

Lifestyle

We love Chicho Gelato‘s stores in Northbridge and Fremantle, and now they’re in Mount Lawley too.

The OUTinPerth crew checked out their massive new store on Beaufort Street on ahead of it opening to the public, because who can pass up an invitation to ice cream party!

- Advertisement -

The biggest challenge at Chicho is choosing a flavor, Salted Caramel Crack, Violent Lemon Meringue, Lavender Honeycomb, Matcha Rasberry Almond… so many delicious options.

We also sampled some slice of their amazing looking cakes, which we want for all future birthday celebrations thanks.

The new Mount Lawley store is now open, making fresh ice cream on site daily.

Head down to 556 Beaufort Street, Mount Lawley to sample all the different flavours.

Latest

Local

Christina Matthews among the nominees for Western Australian of the Year

0
See who else is nominated in the prestigious awards.
Culture

Keelan Mak shares new tune ‘Naked Eye’

0
Check out the video for the new tune written with Troye Sivan, Leland and Vetta Borne.
History

On This Gay Day | Drag drama at theatre bar

0
In 1988 there was an incident at Arpi's Theatre Bar.
History

On This Gay Day | George Duncan is murdered in Adelaide

0
His death was a trigger for major law reform in South Australia.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Local

Christina Matthews among the nominees for Western Australian of the Year

0
See who else is nominated in the prestigious awards.
Culture

Keelan Mak shares new tune ‘Naked Eye’

0
Check out the video for the new tune written with Troye Sivan, Leland and Vetta Borne.
History

On This Gay Day | Drag drama at theatre bar

0
In 1988 there was an incident at Arpi's Theatre Bar.
History

On This Gay Day | George Duncan is murdered in Adelaide

0
His death was a trigger for major law reform in South Australia.
News

Gold Coast Suns player Will Powell slapped with 5-match suspension over gay slur

0
Powell says he should have known better.,

Christina Matthews among the nominees for Western Australian of the Year

Graeme Watson -
See who else is nominated in the prestigious awards.
Read more

Keelan Mak shares new tune ‘Naked Eye’

Graeme Watson -
Check out the video for the new tune written with Troye Sivan, Leland and Vetta Borne.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Drag drama at theatre bar

OUTinPerth -
In 1988 there was an incident at Arpi's Theatre Bar.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture