City of Busselton Mayor urges people to research candidates before voting

City of Busselton Mayor Phill Cronin is encouraging local residents to thoroughly research the candidates standing at October’s local government elections.

“I encourage all voters to research each candidate to find out what they can about them before making their decision on who to vote for.

- Advertisement -

“The official candidate profiles are just one way to find out about the candidates, so people can find out more by looking online and on social media. I encourage the whole community to take an active interest in this election and make their vote count.” Mayor Cronin said.

The mayor’s comments come as local resident, and confirmed member of the National Socialist Network, Stephen Wells launches a second attempt to get on the council.

Wells’ platform includes cutting all funding to LGBTIQA+ related events, restricting books in the city’s library and stopping the Pride flag from being flown at any public venue.

Mayor Cronin said the city was committed to creating an inclusive and respectful community.

“The City of Busselton is committed to promoting a safe, inclusive, and respectful community. Through initiatives such as the Reconciliation Action Plan, support for inclusive events like the Pride Wellbeing Festival, and other partnerships with local organisations, the City actively works to encourage understanding, respect and connection across the community.” he said.

A spokesperson for the City of Busselton highlighted that the election process is managed by the Western Australian Electoral Commission and the city is required to post the candidate’s profile documents as provided without any alteration.