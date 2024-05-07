City of Canning to hold Social Inclusion Forum for IDAHOBIT

May 17 is International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersex Discrimination and Transphobia – colloquially known as IDAHOBIT.

Inclusion Solutions will be hosting a special Social Inclusion Forum for IDAHOBIT, supported by the City of Canning, with guest speakers and an expert panel sharing their insights to promote inclusion and equity.

- Advertisement -

The forum aims to provide a vibrant platform for discussion, deepen understanding of our challenges, foster intersectional approaches, inspire fresh ideas and empower individuals to be champions of inclusion.

Guest speakers include suicide prevention and mental health advocate Bella Broadway (Connection and Wellbeing Australia), Rainbow Futures WA and Edith Cowan University’s Stevie Lane and Matt Shaw of the event’s host organisation, Inclusion Solutions.

These guests speakers will be joined by panellists Lukasz Krzyzowski (ECU, previously Rainbow Migrants Project), Kedy Kristal (GRAI), Becca Atwood (Youth Pride Network) and Stephanie Vaughn (author and educator).

Following the discussion, guests are invited to stay for refreshments and connect with other participants and panelists.

The Social Inclusion Forum will be held on Thursday 16 May at Hillview Intercultural Community Centre, Bentley from 2pm. Head to Humanitix for more.

Declaration: OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is an employee of Edith Cowan University.