Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

City of Canning to hold Social Inclusion Forum for IDAHOBIT

Lifestyle

May 17 is International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersex Discrimination and Transphobia – colloquially known as IDAHOBIT.

Inclusion Solutions will be hosting a special Social Inclusion Forum for IDAHOBIT, supported by the City of Canning, with guest speakers and an expert panel sharing their insights to promote inclusion and equity.

- Advertisement -

The forum aims to provide a vibrant platform for discussion, deepen understanding of our challenges, foster intersectional approaches, inspire fresh ideas and empower individuals to be champions of inclusion.

Guest speakers include suicide prevention and mental health advocate Bella Broadway (Connection and Wellbeing Australia), Rainbow Futures WA and Edith Cowan University’s Stevie Lane and Matt Shaw of the event’s host organisation, Inclusion Solutions.

These guests speakers will be joined by panellists Lukasz Krzyzowski (ECU, previously Rainbow Migrants Project), Kedy Kristal (GRAI), Becca Atwood (Youth Pride Network) and Stephanie Vaughn (author and educator).

Following the discussion, guests are invited to stay for refreshments and connect with other participants and panelists.

The Social Inclusion Forum will be held on Thursday 16 May at Hillview Intercultural Community Centre, Bentley from 2pm. Head to Humanitix for more.

Declaration: OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is an employee of Edith Cowan University.

Latest

Local

OPINION | The Gender Reassignment Board was one of WA’s true evils

0
"I think we all agree that seeing the back of Gender Reassignment Board is a large sigh of relief from the trans and gender diverse community of Western Australia. "
News

Josh Cavallo puts his support behind Adelaide’s bid for the Gay Games

0
Perth's LGBTIQA+ communities are hoping the event will be coming to the west coast.
Culture

Review | ‘Housekeeping for Beginners’ celebrates found family

0
"As the chaos of their home life continues, the adults do what has to be done to keep the found family together. "
Culture

Bibliophile | Martha is both indispensable and invisible in ‘The Radio Hour’

0
The Radio HourBy Victoria PurmanHarper Collins It’s 1956 and spinster...

Newsletter

You have already subscribed to this mailing list!

Don't miss

Local

OPINION | The Gender Reassignment Board was one of WA’s true evils

0
"I think we all agree that seeing the back of Gender Reassignment Board is a large sigh of relief from the trans and gender diverse community of Western Australia. "
News

Josh Cavallo puts his support behind Adelaide’s bid for the Gay Games

0
Perth's LGBTIQA+ communities are hoping the event will be coming to the west coast.
Culture

Review | ‘Housekeeping for Beginners’ celebrates found family

0
"As the chaos of their home life continues, the adults do what has to be done to keep the found family together. "
Culture

Bibliophile | Martha is both indispensable and invisible in ‘The Radio Hour’

0
The Radio HourBy Victoria PurmanHarper Collins It’s 1956 and spinster...
News

Pride WA announce Networking Drinks IDAHOBIT edition

0
Mark this one in your social calendar.

OPINION | The Gender Reassignment Board was one of WA’s true evils

OUTinPerth -
"I think we all agree that seeing the back of Gender Reassignment Board is a large sigh of relief from the trans and gender diverse community of Western Australia. "
Read more

Josh Cavallo puts his support behind Adelaide’s bid for the Gay Games

Graeme Watson -
Perth's LGBTIQA+ communities are hoping the event will be coming to the west coast.
Read more

Review | ‘Housekeeping for Beginners’ celebrates found family

OUTinPerth -
"As the chaos of their home life continues, the adults do what has to be done to keep the found family together. "
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

You have already subscribed to this mailing list!

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture