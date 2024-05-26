‘Mary Poppins’ composer Richard M Sherman dies aged 95

Richard M. Sherman, one half of the brotherly duo who composed the songs for Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and The Jungle Book, has died aged 95.

Sherman worked alongside his brother Robert creating a string of memorable hits many of them in association with the Walt Disney company.

The prolific duo wrote songs for Mary Poppins, The Sword in the Stone, The Jungle Book, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Charlotte’s Web and The Slipper and the Rose.

Richard Sherman at the “Oklahoma” Restoration Premiere at the Opening Night Gala 2014 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theater on April 10, 2014 in Los Angeles, CA (Shutterstock – Kathy Hutchins)

One of the brother’s most universally loved songs was It’s a Small World (After All) that was written for the theme park attraction of the same name. It’s been suggested it’s one of the most performed songs of all time.

The brothers continued working together for decades, often writing new songs for when their film musicals were adapted to stage productions. They contributed six new songs for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang when it was transferred to the stage in 2002.

In 2004 Mary Poppins became a stage sensation in the West End and on Broadway. The brothers however were not able to add any additional songs because Australian author P.L. Travers had stipulated that nobody involved in the original Disney film could contribute new material to the stage version.

Sherman died in Los Angeles aged 95. He passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth who he had been married to for over 60 years. HIs brother Robert B Sherman passed away in 2012.

The Walt Disney Company announced his passing saying he was “one of the most prolific composer-lyricists in the history of family entertainment, and a key member of Walt Disney’s inner circle of creative talents.”

“Richard Sherman was the embodiment of what it means to be a Disney Legend, creating along with his brother Robert the beloved classics that have become a cherished part of the soundtrack of our lives,” said Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company.



“From films like Mary Poppins and The Jungle Book to attractions like ‘it’s a small world’, the music of the Sherman Brothers has captured the hearts of generations of audiences. We are forever grateful for the mark Richard left on the world, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family.”