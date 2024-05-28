LGBTIQA+ FDV Awareness Day: Connect with Rainbow Gate

Warning: This article contains mentions of domestic and family violence.

May 28 marks LGBTIQA+ Family and Domestic Violence Awareness Day.

First acknowledged in 2020, the occasion was established to help raise awareness of domestic, family and intimate partner violence and abuse occurring in our communities.

Here in Western Australia, Connection and Wellbeing Australia (CAWA) have been working for more than eight years to provide training and consultancy in this space, highlighting issues to be considered when dealing with violence, power and control in LGBTIQA+ communities.

The team have shared some information on social media today on how we can identify violence, power and control and how we can support those in need.

More recently, CAWA have been developing the Rainbow Gate project through workshops, community consultation and expert input.

Rainbow Gate is a WA-first initiative that caters specifically to LGBTIQA+ communities. The portal will include information on how to provide support, as well as training opportunities, awareness-raising resources and more.

Rainbow Gate will also provide information for professionals and allied workers, as well as posters and pins to help spark conversations and shine a light.

Speaking to OUTinPerth in the project’s early stages, CAWA Managing Director Bella Broadway shared why she’s committed to advancing efforts to support those affected by LGBTQIA+ domestic violence.

“We know that LGBTIQA+ people experiencing FDV/IPV often turn to community to support them, as services are not informed of their needs,” Broadway said.

“This is why part of Rainbow Gate includes training FDV workers and counsellors in LGBTIQA+ FDV best practice to ensure that they are equipped to support people in a safe, inclusive and informed way.”

Rainbow Gate will be holding Professional Development Workshops in the coming weeks, ahead of their official launch this July.

You can register for the Professional Development Workshops on 18 & 20 June or 3 July 2024. Head to connectionandwellbeing.com.au for more information on how you can connect.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au