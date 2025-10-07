Search
City of Perth seeks nominations for its LGBTQIA+ Advisory Group

Community

The City of Perth is seeking nominations for its LGBTQIA+ Advisory Group.

The city considers the group to be a vital forum for consultation, collaboration, and advocacy with people from the LGBTQIA+ population and organisations that support associated communties.

The advisory group was established in 2021, and is now seeking new members to help shape its next chapter. The group meets four times per year from 5-7pm on a Monday, and those selected serve a two year term.

Nominations close on Monday 20th October.

The overall purpose of the LGBTQIA+ Advisory Group is as engagement forum on matters relating to Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, with particular focus on the LGBTQIA+ Plan and associated initiatives.

More specifically, the objectives of the LGBTQIA+ Advisory Group are:

  • To offer advice and feedback to the City through an integrated approach to equity, diversity and inclusion;
  • Provide an opportunity for open discussion and engagement regarding relevant City initiatives and activities;
  • To monitor progress against the relevant Plan;
  • Advocating for the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community and relevant cultural stakeholders;
  • Provide advice on proposed ideas, programs, services and activities within the City’s role and sphere of influence.

Advisory Groups act in an advisory capacity to the City of Perth administration, representing the views and priorities of their respective communities on matters relevant to them.

Find out more.

