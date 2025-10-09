City of Subiaco to help local creatives build their careers

The City of Subiaco is set to sponsor Elise Wilson and Sophie Minissale, two local creatives, to attend the BANDWIDTH Amplify program taking place next month.



The four-week program is designed to help grow sustainable and thriving creative businesses, with a particular focus on fields including film, visual art, gaming, design, music, performance and creative technologies.



Elise and Sophie both come from a performing arts background, with experience in productions at The Blue Room Theatre, the State Theatre Centre of WA, and in Perth’s FRINGE World Festival.

Sophie said she was inspired to apply for the program because of her interest in developing opportunities for independent artists to build community and professional capacity.



“I think as artists, we have to learn as much as possible how to make our practice sustainable and find ways to share this knowledge with the wider arts sector and community.

Sophie Minissale. (City of Subiaco)

“I applied to the program so I can have the chance to learn the practical skills needed to run larger scale projects, manage a facility, and keep it sustainable for years to come,” she said.



“Following the program, I hope to establish an artist co-operative and studio/co-working/rehearsal space, with a focus on independent arts practitioners.”

Elise Wilson (City of Subiaco).

For Elise, the program is an opportunity to explore a comedy theatre model right here in Subiaco.



“After reading about the program, I realised it was the perfect bridge between my current creative practice and my goals for expanding my business. I’d love to take away specific steps about how to scale a creative business. My hope is to bring more performing arts, especially comedy, to the City of Subiaco in the future, and create a vibrant, creative community in the process.”



Mayor David McMullen said, “The BANDWIDTH program offers a unique opportunity for participants to learn directly from some of WA’s most innovative and creative mentors. The City is proud to support Elise and Sophie to take part in the program, and we look forward to the creative ideas and activities they will bring back into the City of Subiaco after it wraps up.”



The program runs from Wednesday 15 October to Wednesday 12 November 2025. BANDWIDTH is delivered by Meshpoints with support from Lotterywest and Spacecubed.