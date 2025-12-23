Search
City of Vincent Film Project reveals new stories for 2026

Community

A fantastic initiative highlighting local stories and supporting WA creatives is back for another round in 2026.

Revelation Perth International Film Festival has announced the successful films for next year’s City of Vincent Film Project, giving three local filmmaking teams the opportunity to share unique stories from the area.

Supported by the City of Vincent, the project will deliver $8,500 to each creative, along with $1,000 in-kind from camera rental company Raz Studios.

The successful applicants will also be provided expert mentorship throughout the project, providing the opportunity to learn all aspects from producing a film – from technical requirements and post-production techniques, to storytelling fundamentals and communication strategies.

The 2026 films will tell stories of two iconic venues, alongside a third film exploring Irish culture and community in the City.

In a Sentimental Mood, from Producer Aron Attiwell and Director/Writer Saskia Glass, documents the Ellington Jazz Club through a journey of synaesthesia to visually realise the magic of experiencing live music up close, and how vital small venues are to our community.

Producer Lucy Nicol and Director/Writer Sanja Katich are taking us back to The Hip-E Club: The Beat Goes On. After nearly 40 years, founder John ‘JA’ Anderson is preparing to pass on the reins to his godson, Ben Maher. JA hopes his enduring legacy will see Hip-E Club’s beat go on for years to come.

Finally, To Be Proud comes from creatives Theresa Roberts and Jasmine Formato, promising a heartfelt exploration of Irish culture weaving together stories of connection, homesickness, humour and pride to reveal how community becomes a vital anchor for those living far from home.

“Being part of the City of Vincent Film Project is one of the great joys for all of us at Rev,” says Festival Director Richard Sowada.

“It’s an honour to be associated with the development of the new wave of independent screen artists in WA telling stories of in and about the community. They make a real difference, and we hope this initiative does the same thing to their careers.”
 
“We are incredibly lucky to have such a rich tapestry of people and families living in Vincent” says City of Vincent Mayor Alison Xamon.

“The Film Project offers a powerful way to honour and share the stories that connect our community. Congratulations to the winners, and I look forward to watching the three films at the premiere in July next year.”

The films will screen as part of Revelation Film Festival 2026. For more head to revelationfilmfest.org

