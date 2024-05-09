Gold Coast Suns player Will Powell slapped with 5-match suspension over gay slur

The AFL is facing it’s third instance of a homophobic slur being used at the most elite level of the game during the 2024 season.

The Gold Coast Suns have confirmed that defender Wil Powell has admitted to using a homophobic slur towards a Brisbane Lions player during Sunday’s match at the Gabba.

Following an investigation by the AFL’s integrity union Powell has been handed down a five-match suspension.

The Gold Coast Suns said Powell made club officials aware of his comment during the match and offered his apology to the Brisbane Lions player during the game, at the conclusion of the game, and again in the hours after the match.

“As soon as the word came out of my mouth, I knew I had made a terrible mistake,” Powell said.

“I have offered my apology to the Brisbane player and would like to publicly apologise for my comment. I will take full responsibility for what I said.

“I know there is no place for comments of that nature and I will accept the repercussions for my actions. I should have known better and I need to prove this with my actions moving forward.”

The club’s Chief Executive Mark Evans said the club condemned Powell’s comments but would support him in his endeavour to redeem himself.

“Wil’s comment was completely unacceptable, and in no way reflects what we stand for as a football club,” Evans said.

“We have spoken to Wil to ensure he understands the severity of his comment and the effect comments like these can have on others. He has committed to work hard to educate and better himself and he will have the club’s support to make those improvements.”

Powell will be unavailable for selection until Round 15, with the club to provide guidance and education for him during this time.

The latest incident follows Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson getting a three-match suspension earlier in the season, and Melbourne coach Alistair Clarkson getting a suspended two match ban and a $20,000 fine for an outburst he made.

Footy fans are questioning why the latest incident involving Powell has resulted in a five-week sentence to the bench when Finlayson was given three weeks for reportedly using the same slur.