Cléo’s Big Gay Cabaret returns with fourth fabulous lineup this weekend

The smash hit performance series Cléo’s Big Gay Cabaret is back with its fourth installment of incredible local queer talent.

Hot off the back of three sell-out shows over the past months, host Cléo has gathered another fabulous selection of LGBTQIA+ performers for a killer showcase at The Ellington Jazz Club.

Speaking to OUTinPerth back in December, Cléo says she’s always on the lookout for queer performance artists to share their talents.

“As a proud lesbian myself who went through the experience of coming out as a young adult without seeing much representation of anyone like me in the media or in my peers surrounding me at the time, I think that diverse and bountiful representation is so important,” Cléo said.

“Creating a show and a space that is absolutely, unapologetically performed by and geared towards LGBTQIA+ people is so important to me. So to have received such a warm response to my show and to see so much interest in it, to have it sell out twice over, has been extremely validating for me as a member of Perth’s LGBTQIA+ community, because I felt like such an outsider when I first came into it ten years ago.”

This time around, drag divas Serenity, Danisa Snake and Rhonda Civic will be taking to the stage, alongside cabaret and burlesque beauties Malaika Moon, Sammy Sparkles and Cece Desist – along with a surprise special guest!

Cléo’s Big Gay Cabaret IV is taking over The Ellington on Saturday 27th March. For tickets and more information, head to ellingtonjazz.com.au

