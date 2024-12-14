Search
Cliff Richard announces a second Perth show

Culture

Rock legend Cliff Richard has announced an extra show in Perth for his 2025 Australian tour.

The 84-year-old singer, who scored his first hit with The Shadows in 1958, is still going strong and ready to entertain his legion of fans with songs from his eight decade career.

Performing in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth & Adelaide in November 2025 The Can’t Stop Me Now Tour offers a rare chance to witness one of Britain’s most celebrated performers in a live setting. 

Cliff Richard in concert by Sue Andrews.

The second and final show in Perth has been confirmed for Sunday 2nd November 2025 and tickets are on sale now.

Next year will mark 12 years since Australian audiences have seen Cliff Richard live in concert and the 2025 tour will begin in Perth and make its way to the East Coast. 

Fans will be treated to a setlist packed with timeless classics, including hits such as Living Doll, We Don’t Talk Anymore, Devil Woman, and many more.  Known for his energy, charisma, and enduring stage presence, Cliff Richard continues to capture hearts and inspire audiences as he has done across the eight decades.

The singer has sold in excess of 250 million records worldwide, securing his place among the best-selling artists of all time. He remains the only artist to achieve UK Top 5 albums across eight consecutive decades, a remarkable feat recognised by the Official Charts Company.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

