New Zealand proposes bill to define gender as sex at birth

New Zealand’s parliament could consider a bill that calls for people’s gender to be defined as being the same as the sex the person is assigned at birth.

The legislation has been put forward by the New Zealand First party led by Winston Peters. They are the junior member in a coalition government with the National party led by Christopher Luxton. Peters currently serves as the country’s deputy Prime Minister.

- Advertisement -

“This Bill would ensure our country moves away from the woke ideology that has crept in over the last few years, undermining the protection, progression, and safety of women,” Peters said.

“The need for legislation like this shows how far the deluded left has taken us as a society. But we are fighting back.”

Winston Peters.

The introduction of the bill in New Zealand follows a UK Supreme Court decision that handed down a definition of sex within the UK’s Equality Act, and US President Donald Trump signing a succession of Executive Orders relating to people who are transgender.

Speaking on local radio Chris Hipkins, the former Prime Minister and leader of the main opposition party, said the move showed the New Zealand First Party were more interested in creating headlines that solving real challenges being faced by new Zealanders.

“They don’t really have a coherent programme and they’re certainly not focused on the things that are required to lead New Zealand forward,” he said.

It is unlikely that the bill will become law however, as it will need to be randomly selected from a ballot and then garner majority support in parliament.

The Greens have also labeled the proposal “a distraction”. Greens leader Chloe Swarbrick shared her thoughts in a video saying Peters aim was divide the nation, rather than brining people together.

“Trans people are not the reason the cost of living is getting worse,” she said.

“They’re not the reason you can not afford your rent. In fact, you have far more in common with your fellow New Zealander than you do with politicians seeking to divide you.

“Do not get sucked in by this imported culture war designed to inflame and to divide us.”

The bill is not government policy, and has been put forward under the name of New Zealand First MP Jenny Marcroft. As a member’s bill it will only be debated if it’s selected by a random ballot.

Appearing on Radio New Zealand’s Morning Report Peters outlined how he saw the legislation working, he said women who challenged over their biological sex in single-sex spaces would be required to under take a “biological test”.

“If you’re going to make a claim that you have something you’re not, yes, you will be subjected to a biological test. And why not?” he said.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au