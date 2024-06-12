Club Camp! Emerald City Kickball to host tizzy fundraising party

Local LGBTIQA+ club Emerald City Kickball are going all out for their fundraising party with a celebration of all things camp.

Club Camp embraces the satirical, irreverent joy of all things camp – from John Waters to Kath & Kim and of course, Perth’s own drag performers.

Emerald City Kickball are raising funds to support their club, which creates space for everyone to get together and enjoy their favourite game and embrace the queer community.

The team promises a fantastic night hosted by the talented Fay Rocious and DJ H. Sailor on the decks, with performances from pole sensation Ruby, sweary musical act Adam Wolfe and a new troupe that members of the league may recognise… for one night only!

Don’t miss this chance for a fantastic night out that also helps support our vibrant community sports scene.

Club Camp will be at Connections Nightclub on Saturday, 22 June. Tickets available at Humanitix.