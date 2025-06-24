JazzConnect is ready to bring Scarborough to life this August

JazzConnect is set to return to Scarborough this August for a weekend filled with world class jazz performances.

The three days of live music will run from 29th to 31st August and will feature 17 iconic performances featuring notable jazz identities Sophie Foster, Steve Hensby Band, De Cuba Son, The Basilios, Holli Scott Trio and many more.

Presented by the City of Stirling, the festival is produced by ArtConnect Initiative and supported by the Scarborough Beach Association.

Libby Hammer.

Curated by Kristian Borring, a Perth-based Danish jazz guitarist, the program brings together established legends and exciting new voices in a celebration of jazz in all its forms – from sultry ballads to jazz standards, swing, Latin jazz, soul and beyond. The 2025 event also sees a new partnership with the Perth Jazz Society.

“This weekend isn’t just about jazz – it’s about community,” said Festival Director Karen Caddy.

“It’s a chance for people to rug up, head out, and enjoy Scarborough during winter in a way that’s warm, vibrant and welcoming. Whether you’re a jazz devotee or just want to hear great live music with a view, you’ll find a rich mix of performances and artists to discover.”

Jessica Carlton.

The action will begin on Friday 29th August with a Livid Lound Session with Late Night Organ Donnors. On Saturday morning there’s a family event Jazz With Junior at the Scarborough Beach Community Centre which will feature Jessica Carlton and the Holli Scott Trio.

In the Livid Laneway Chris Kazuki and Jared Hemara will be playing a two hour set, and then if you head down to the Zoie Cafe you’ll be able to catch Ocean View Jazz with the James Flynn Duo.

The Tom O’Halloran Trio will be playing in the Lobby Bar of The Rendezvous Hotel later in the afternoon, while down at the Sunset Markets there will be a Swing Dance Party with Matt Cahill.

The Steve Hensby Band.

As the sun set De Cuba Son will be playing a Latin Session at the Scarborough Beach Bar, and then The Steve Hensby Band will take over at the Sandbar Jazz Party.

Sunday’s program is equally packed with great performances.

Back in the Livid Laneway you’ll be able to catch Flavio Colonetti and Aaron Caldwell. While across at the Stirling Leisure – Scarborough Beach Centre Libby Hammer will take everyone on a journey of jazz through the ages.

Danilo da Paz and Emily Gelineau will be pm at The Sandbar, followed by the Jackson van Ballegooyen Duo performing at Zoie Cafe.

Head up to The Lookout to see The Basilios take on the music of Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra, or head to The Sandbar to see the Brenda Lee Duo.



As the sun sets you could check out Marcio Mendes at the Scrborough Beach Bar who’ll being some Sunset Samba, or get a spot at El Grotto where RTRFM’s DJ Charlie Buckett will be spinning some jazz tunes.

Sophie Foster.

Wrap the weekend with what’s sure to be a highlight, Sophie Foster’s Women of Soul show at The Sandbar.

Book tickets now, and check out the accommodation packages on offer too, make a weekend of it!