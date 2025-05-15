Colin Longworth wins 2025 WA Lifetime Contribution to Volunteering

Local community member Colin Longworth has been awarded the 2025 WA Lifetime Contribution to Volunteering honour.

Living Proud, the organisation which Longworth has spent years dedicating his time and energies to, shared their joy at him getting the well-deserved recognition.

The award recognises an individual who has made an exemplary life-long contribution to volunteering over the past 20 plus years, and who through their volunteering has contributed to the betterment of the Western Australian community.

Colin Longworth first began volunteering at the Homosexual Counselling and Information Service, now Living Proud, in 1981. His work in the sector began eight years before the state decriminalised homosexuality.

Motivated by his own experience of coming out in a time of intense stigma and isolation, Longworth took the courageous step to offer support, empathy and reliable information to others in similar situations.

Meaghan Holden, the CEO of Living Proud, said Longworth had shown great commitment to the organisation.

“The value of Colin’s contribution to our community is immeasurable.” Holden said. “For over 40 years, he has shown incredible compassion and commitment. He has offered peer support, helped train generations of volunteers, and stood by our community through some of its most difficult times, including the HIV/AIDS crisis.

“His dedication to the wellbeing and dignity of LGBTIQA+SB people in WA is inspirational.” Holden said.

Throughout the 1980s and 90s, Longworth played a crucial role in sharing accurate information during the HIV epidemic – at a time when public education was scarce or legally restricted. The comfort he offered through countless phone conversations brough reassurance and clarity to many people facing stigma, fear and isolation.

In addition to working on the phone lines, Longworth has also trained and mentored dozens of peer supporters and volunteers, many of whom have gone on to careers in the community services sector.

Living Proud awarded Longworth with life membership in 2011 recognising his outstanding service. In mid-2023 Longworth stepped away from his long-held peer support role to take on new responsibilities, including organising Living Proud’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Colin Longworth has also been a volunteer writer at OUTinPerth writing many articles about politics, history and advice.

Along the way he also trained as a psychologist opening up his own successful practice extending his work in helping others in the community.