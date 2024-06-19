Search
Colorado shooter gets additional sentences on federal charges

News

Anderson Lee Aldrich, the man already convicted of killing five people over the 2022 attack on Club Q in Colorado, had pleased guilty to additional federal hate crime charges.

Anderson had already received multiple life sentences in a separate state based prosecution, he has now pleaded guilty to an additional 74 federal charges.

His additional life sentences without the possibility of parole will be added to his currently sentence. In a deal with prosecutors he is not eligible for the death sentence.

Aldrich shot and killed five people and injured a dozen others before club patrons were able to wrestle his semi-automatic weapon from him.

“This community is much stronger than you,” Judge Sweeney told Aldrich while sentencing him on Tuesday, local time.

“This community is stronger than your armour, stronger than your weapons, and it’s sure as heck stronger than your hatred.”

Prior to handing down his sentence the judge heard testimony from survivors, and the families of those who were killed in the attack.

