‘Come Into My Life’ singer Joyce Sims dies aged 63

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Singer Joyce Sims has died aged 63. Sims found her greatest success in 1988 with the track Come into My Life.

Born in Rochester, New York Sims formally studied music in college learning to play many instruments. Her first single (You Are My) All and All came in 1986, produced by Kurtis Mantronik.

It was her second single that found her international success. She wrote Come into My Life, and it charted in both the USA and UK.

The song became a modern standard with Randi Crawford and Jaki Graham covering the tune.

Simms would go on to record several albums of material working with producer Junior Vasquez and singer Maxi Priest along the way.

Her music was also sampled many times by other artists including Utah Saints, Guru, Snoop Dogg and Angie Stone.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.