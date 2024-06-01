Comedian Bill Bailey to tour Australia through October and November

British comedian Bill Bailey is set to return to Australia for a massive tour that will see him in the country from October through to November.
His band new live show is called Thoughtifier and he’ll be performing in Perth at the Riverside Theatre on Saturday 2nd November.
Kicking off in Geelong on 24 October and finishing in Brisbane on 23 November, Thoughtifier will run with 16 shows around the country. Tickets are on sale now.
The legendary comedian, musician and actor is best known for his film and television work such as Never Mind the Buzzcocks, QI, In the Long Run created by Idris Elba and the award-winning Black Books. He also memorably played Maxie’s Dad on the drama series Skins.
In 2020 he won Strictly Come Dancing, Bill was also host of the first season of NZ hit comedy panel show Patriot Brains. Bill lent his voice to the animated film adaption of children’s book Dragonkeeper. His four-part series Bill Bailey’s Wild West Australia on ABCTV last year received outstanding reviews.
Check out all the tour dates
GEELONG COSTA HALL THURSDAY 24 OCTOBER
WOLLONGONG WIN ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE SATURDAY 26 OCTOBER
CANBERRA ROYAL THEATRE SUNDAY 27 OCTOBER
BUNBURY REGIONAL ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE WEDNESDAY 30 OCTOBER
MANDURAH PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE THURSDAY 31 OCTOBER
PERTH RIVERSIDE THEATRE SATURDAY 2 NOVEMBER
ADELAIDE AEC THEATRE WEDNESDAY 6 NOVEMBER
LAUNCESTON PRINCESS THEATRE SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER
HOBART WREST POINT ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE SUNDAY 10 NOVEMBER
MELBOURNE JOHN CAIN ARENA WEDNESDAY 13 NOVEMBER
SYDNEY ICC SYDNEY THEATRE SATURDAY 16 NOVEMBER
SYDNEY COLISEUM THEATRE SUNDAY 17 NOVEMBER
NEWCASTLE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE TUESDAY 19 NOVEMBER
TOOWOOMBA EMPIRE THEATRE THURSDAY 21 NOVEMBER
GOLD COAST STAR THEATRE FRIDAY 22 NOVEMBER
BRISBANE CONVENTION CENTRE SATURDAY 23 NOVEMBER