Comedian Bill Bailey to tour Australia through October and November

British comedian Bill Bailey is set to return to Australia for a massive tour that will see him in the country from October through to November.

His band new live show is called Thoughtifier and he’ll be performing in Perth at the Riverside Theatre on Saturday 2nd November.

Kicking off in Geelong on 24 October and finishing in Brisbane on 23 November, Thoughtifier will run with 16 shows around the country. Tickets are on sale now.

The legendary comedian, musician and actor is best known for his film and television work such as Never Mind the Buzzcocks, QI, In the Long Run created by Idris Elba and the award-winning Black Books. He also memorably played Maxie’s Dad on the drama series Skins.

In 2020 he won Strictly Come Dancing, Bill was also host of the first season of NZ hit comedy panel show Patriot Brains. Bill lent his voice to the animated film adaption of children’s book Dragonkeeper. His four-part series Bill Bailey’s Wild West Australia on ABCTV last year received outstanding reviews.

Check out all the tour dates

GEELONG COSTA HALL THURSDAY 24 OCTOBER

WOLLONGONG WIN ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE SATURDAY 26 OCTOBER

CANBERRA ROYAL THEATRE SUNDAY 27 OCTOBER

BUNBURY REGIONAL ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE WEDNESDAY 30 OCTOBER

MANDURAH PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE THURSDAY 31 OCTOBER

PERTH RIVERSIDE THEATRE SATURDAY 2 NOVEMBER

ADELAIDE AEC THEATRE WEDNESDAY 6 NOVEMBER

LAUNCESTON PRINCESS THEATRE SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER

HOBART WREST POINT ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE SUNDAY 10 NOVEMBER

MELBOURNE JOHN CAIN ARENA WEDNESDAY 13 NOVEMBER

SYDNEY ICC SYDNEY THEATRE SATURDAY 16 NOVEMBER

SYDNEY COLISEUM THEATRE SUNDAY 17 NOVEMBER

NEWCASTLE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE TUESDAY 19 NOVEMBER

TOOWOOMBA EMPIRE THEATRE THURSDAY 21 NOVEMBER

GOLD COAST STAR THEATRE FRIDAY 22 NOVEMBER

BRISBANE CONVENTION CENTRE SATURDAY 23 NOVEMBER