Graeme Watson
Comedian Bill Bailey to tour Australia through October and November

Culture

British comedian Bill Bailey is set to return to Australia for a massive tour that will see him in the country from October through to November.

His band new live show is called Thoughtifier and he’ll be performing in Perth at the Riverside Theatre on Saturday 2nd November.

Kicking off in Geelong on 24 October and finishing in Brisbane on 23 November, Thoughtifier will run with 16 shows around the country. Tickets are on sale now

The legendary comedian, musician and actor is best known for his film and television work such as Never Mind the Buzzcocks, QI, In the Long Run created by Idris Elba and the award-winning Black Books. He also memorably played Maxie’s Dad on the drama series Skins.  

In 2020 he won Strictly Come Dancing, Bill was also host of the first season of NZ hit comedy panel show Patriot Brains.  Bill lent his voice to the animated film adaption of children’s book Dragonkeeper.  His four-part series Bill Bailey’s Wild West Australia on ABCTV last year received outstanding reviews.

Check out all the tour dates

GEELONG COSTA HALL THURSDAY 24 OCTOBER 
WOLLONGONG WIN ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE SATURDAY 26 OCTOBER
CANBERRA ROYAL THEATRE SUNDAY 27 OCTOBER 
BUNBURY REGIONAL ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE WEDNESDAY 30 OCTOBER 
MANDURAH PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE THURSDAY 31 OCTOBER
PERTH RIVERSIDE THEATRE SATURDAY 2 NOVEMBER 
ADELAIDE AEC THEATRE WEDNESDAY 6 NOVEMBER
LAUNCESTON PRINCESS THEATRE SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER
HOBART WREST POINT ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE SUNDAY 10 NOVEMBER 
MELBOURNE JOHN CAIN ARENA WEDNESDAY 13 NOVEMBER
SYDNEY ICC SYDNEY THEATRE SATURDAY 16 NOVEMBER
SYDNEY COLISEUM THEATRE SUNDAY 17 NOVEMBER 
NEWCASTLE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE TUESDAY 19 NOVEMBER
TOOWOOMBA EMPIRE THEATRE THURSDAY 21 NOVEMBER
GOLD COAST STAR THEATRE FRIDAY 22 NOVEMBER 
BRISBANE CONVENTION CENTRE SATURDAY 23 NOVEMBER

 

Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture