Comedy legend Sandra Bernhard is coming to Perth!

Iconic comedian, actor, writer, singer and raconteur Sandra Bernhard is coming to Australia and New Zealand in March 2026 and she’ll play Perth’s Riverside Theatre.

Sandyland: An Evening with Sandra Bernhard, will see the performer play shows in Australia for the first time in a decade and she can’t wait to be back down under.

“Australia is grit and glamour for me, a jewel floating in the sea, a dream that merges sharp edges and beautiful breezes. From the epic flight to the rocky beaches, its multicultural landscape, delicious cuisine and beautiful people, you can be sure that when I strut onto those stages, I’ll be ready to give everything. I assure you I will.” Bernhard said announcing the tour.

It’ll be the first time Sandra Bernhard has played shows in New Zealand.

The seven-date tour of Australia and New Zealand will be kicking off on Wednesday 18 March at The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane before making her way south for two NSW shows on Friday 20 March at Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul and Saturday 21 March at the State Theatre, Sydney.

The tour continues further south on Tuesday 24 March at Hamer Hall, Melbourne, followed by Wednesday 25 March at Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, a final AU show on Friday 27 March at Riverside Theatre, Perth before heading to New Zealand on Monday 30 March at Bruce Mason Centre, Auckland.

Frontier Member presale commences Wednesday 10 September, 12noon local time before tickets go on sale Thursday 11 September, 1pm local time. Tickets and tour info at Frontier Touring.

Many people in the LGBTIQA+ communities first became aware of Bernhard in the late 1980s when she was best friends with Madonna.

Her comedy performances are a mix of stand up, creative storytelling, and music. Bernhard is also known for acting roles in television shows like Roseanne, Pose and more recently Severance. .

She first made her mark with her off-Broadway one woman show Without You, I’m Nothing, With You, I’m Not Much Better. It was later released as a record and a film.

Over her career Bernhard has released fourteen albums, plus a collection of essays, and two volumes of autobiography.