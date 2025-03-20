Complaints lodged against illegal Nazi vandalism of trans memorial

The Tasmanian LGBTIQA+ community has taken action over the defacing of a memorial for transgender woman, Marjorie Harwood.

The memorial, near Risdon Brook roundabout, was vandalised with a Nazi symbol, which is now illegal in Tasmania, prompting a report to the Office of the Anti-Discrimination Commissioner and a complaint to Tasmania Police.

- Advertisement -

Community members are also exploring the possibility of improving the memorial’s security to prevent future attacks.

The memorial before it was vandalised.

Tasmanian transgender advocate, Martine Delaney, who helped clean and restore the memorial, said the vandalism should be concerning to all Tasmanians.

“As well as desecrating the memory of Marjorie and effectively attacking all trans folk, the use of illegal Nazi symbols should be of concern to all Tasmanians who want to live in an inclusive and hate-free society.”

“We will not rest until this memorial is safe from hate, which is the reason we have reported this to the Anti-Discrimination Commissioner and the police, and why we are looking at further security measures.”

“We will never be the quiet and passive victims haters want us to be.”

Equality Tasmania President, Dr Ash Russell, said this most recent attack highlighted the need for more hate-crime legislation.

“The attack on Marjorie’s memorial shows why it is important for Parliament to pass the State Government’s proposed hate-crime legislation.”

“The proposed law will send the message that hate has no place in Tasmanian society, including hate against LGBTIQA+ people.

In 2017, despite being identified on prison files as a trans woman, Marjorie Harwood was housed in the men’s prison, and beaten and raped by five male inmates. When it seemed likely she would be incarcerated again in 2018, she refused treatment for a congenital kidney condition and died a month later.

The community memorial was created in 2021 by Martine Delaney and Marjorie’s mother, Rosemary Harwood.