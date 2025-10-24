Conan Gray to tour Australia in 2026

Musician Conan Gray will be heading down under in 2026 as he celebrates the popularity of his latest album.

Gray’s Wishbone show will be making stops in Australia after stints in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.

- Advertisement -

The first show in the New Zealand and Australian leg of the World Tour will be at Auckland’s Spark Arena on September 26th, then Brisbane Entertainment Centre on September 29th, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on October 1st, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on October 3rd, and Adelaide Entertainment Centre on October 5th, before taking to the stage at RAC Arena in Perth on October 8th.

Conan Gray photographed by Elizaveta Porodina.

The last time Gray toured Australia he left Perth off his itinerary, so fans will be overjoyed he’s heading to RAC Arena this time round. At this stage the Perth show will be the final night of the entire world tour.

Gray has been having the greatest success of his career with his Wishbone album which was a surprise release in August, coming hot the heels of his 2025 album Found Heaven.

Since 2020 Gray has put out four albums of material. His debut EP Sunset Season arrived in 2018, and he followed it up with his debut album Kid Krow two years later. Superache arrived in 2002, and then Found Heaven in 2024.

While his 2024 album featured big names producers including Ilya, Max Martin, Greg Kurstin, and Shawn Everett, for his most recent release he worked with Daniel Nigro, Swedish producer Elvira and others.

So far Gray has shared three singles from the album including This Song, Vodka Cranberry, and Caramel. The three songs have been accompanied by videos with a shared narrative of a gay love story.