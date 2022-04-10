Confusion over federal Minister Alan Tudge’s position in the government

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was asked if embattled minister Alan Tudge would be part of his cabinet if the Coalition was successfully re-elected at the end of next month.

The PM said Tudge was currently part of the cabinet, which has left people wondering why the Prime Minister had previously announced he was moving to the backbench.

Tudge stood down from his role as Education Minister on December 2nd following claims that he’d been abusive during an extra marital affair with a political staffer. Tudge has strenuously denied the claims. An investigation into the issue declared their was insufficient evidence to make a determination.

When the report was released in March, the Prime Minister said he accepted Tudge’s decision to step aside from cabinet and move to the backbench.

“In December, Minister Tudge agreed to my request to stand aside from the Ministry, while these allegations were examined,” Morrison said in a statement.

“He has informed me that in the interests of his family and his own well-being and in order to focus on his re-election as the Member for Aston he is not seeking to return to the frontbench, and I support his decision.”

The Minister also announced he would not be seeking a return to the front bench until after the federal election.

His Ministerial responsibilities have been taken over by colleague Stuart Robert, who is also the Minister for Employment, Workforce, Skills, Small and Family Business.

During Senate Estimates hearings this week it was revealed that Alan Tudge was still the Minister for Education, but on extended leave from the role and was not receiving a Ministerial salary.

The Prime Minister’s response that Tudge remained a member of the cabinet, alongside the news that he’s not actively holding any portfolio, but retaining the title of Education Minister, has left questions about what his actual position in the government is.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.