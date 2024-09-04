Cook government says no to Inclusive Education anti-bullying program returning

Earlier this year Bunbury PFLAG mum, Hazel Wood, called on the Cook Government to reinstate the Inclusive Education WA strategy after former Premier Mark McGowan stopped funding in 2020.

Wood wrote to Education Minister, Tony Buti, and Youth Minister, Hannah Beazley, to urge the reintroduction of the program. Recently Buti wrote back, saying the Cook Government would not do this.

“This is very depressing news, and comes on the back of Federal Labor dumping its promised reforms for kids in faith schools,” Wood said.

Hazel Wood had previously expressed concern that the coming March election would be the most homophobic and transphobic in the state’s history, highlighting the need for the Inclusive Schools program.

“Already we are seeing in Albany the results of anti-LGBTI groups on the attack over education resources, as well as campaigning to preserve the right to conduct conversion practices on youths.

“I am profoundly concerned by the differential treatment of inclusive schooling initiatives between the Liberal Government in Tasmania, which continues to allocate funding and provide support, and the WA Labor Government, which has thus far refrained from adopting similar measures.

“Such incongruity warrants careful attention and calls for equitable consideration and action.

“Parents are very concerned about the wellbeing of young LGBTIQA+ people over the next six months, as their very existence becomes a political debate,” Wood said.

Originally called Safe Schools, the program was funded by the commonwealth, but in latter years became state-funded after former Prime Minister Scott Morrison dumped federal funding under pressure from religious groups.

In 2018, the McGowan Government rebranded the program as ‘Inclusive Education WA’ and widened its appeal and application, however, the campaign against it from the religious right intensified and his government caved in, stopping funding in 2020.

Since October 2020, the program was collapsed into an online module only available by request. Wood said this was nowhere near adequate and undervalues the need for it.

“It lacks the interpersonal connections and face-to-face advocacy the program can deliver when done properly. More importantly, it is a positive illustration of the State Government’s commitment to LGBTI health and well being in schools,” she said.

In his letter Education Minister Tony Buti said schools have a wide range of inclusive approaches to education students and providing support for mental health and wellbeing.

“The department offers a range of resources and supports, including curriculum materials and professional learning, to support a whole-school approach to mental health and wellbeing for LGBTIQA+ students.” the minister said.

Minister Buti highlighted that Western Australian public schools have access to as school psychologist who can implement whole-school approaches on this issue, and also refer people to external organisations where required.

Before it was axed, Inclusive Schools WA had delivered professional development sessions to 3,014 school staff, distributed 15,259 resources and recorded a 95 per cent success rating from feedback on presentations.

Victoria, Tasmania, the ACT, Queensland and the Northern Territory currently fund Inclusive Education programs for LGBTIQA+ awareness and understanding.