Corrective Services Minister Paul Papalia announces retirement

Western Australia’s Corrective Services Minister Paul Papalia has announced he will retire from politics, triggering a by-election in seat of Secret Harbour.

At a media conference this afternoon Papalia said he was stepping down before the next state election due to wife facing a serious health challenge.

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Corrective Services Minister Paul Papalia.

“For most of my married life, my family have sacrificed their interests in favour of my service, first in the military, and for much of the last two decades in politics. It’s time they got a better share of my time and energy,” he said.

“Politics and public life can be all consuming, and anyone who knows me understands that I don’t do things by halves, so I can’t continue to give this role everything it demands while also giving my family what they need from me.” he said.



“This isn’t what I’d planned. One of my immediate family members has been diagnosed with a very serious illness. This means I need to recalibrate everything.”

Premier Roger Cook has praised Papalia’s contribution to public service, noting the Ministers decades of service in the armed forces prior to his entry into politics in 2007.

A special meeting of the State Parliamentary Labor Party caucus will be held on Friday, 10 July to elect a new member of the Cabinet.

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly will liaise with the Electoral Commissioner on possible dates for a by-election.

“On behalf of my government, I thank Paul for his extraordinary service and friendship.



“Paul has played a leading role in strengthening community safety, supporting our veterans and championing Western Australia’s defence industries.” the premier said.



‘His legacy can be seen everywhere from stronger firearm laws and safer communities to a growing defence industry and a stronger voice for veterans and their families.



“After a lifetime of service to his country, his community and Western Australia, it is entirely fitting that he is now stepping back to support a loved one when they need him most.”

Papalia will serve his final day in parliament on 10 July. His resignation will not only force a cabinet reshuffle to cover his roles as Minister for Emergency Services, Corrective Services, Defence Industries, Racing and Gaming and Veterans – but also force a by-election for his seat.

With polls showing surging popularity for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation the by-election will be seen as a test of the government’s performance, and if voters will back the right-wing party at the ballot box. The recent state election in South Australia and the federal by-election in Farrer have seen the once fringe party gaining ground into lower house seats for the first time.

Papalia is the longest serving member of the Legislative Assembly having joined the parliament at a by-election in 2007. His seat of Secret Harbour in Perth’s south. Papalia has previously been the member for Peel and Warboro, but both those electorates have been abolished. Secret Harbour was first contested at the 2025 state election.