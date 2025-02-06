Couch Potato | Sue Perkins is ready for a big adventure

British television presenter Sue Perkins is ready to take audiences on a big adventure with her new travel series that comes to the ABC this month.

While the Orient Express makes it way between Paris in France and Istanbul in Turkey, the popular comedian makes her way between the two cities via a wide range of modes of transport and along the way she meets an intriguing range of people and discovers some wild places.

Starting in Paris where she cycles, samples gourmet insects, enjoys absinthe, struts at Fashion Week, and embraces her inner burlesque dancer.

Sue Perkins is avoiding trains and heading to Istanbul.

Moving on to Strasbourg and Munich, she becomes a mermaid, experiences a high-speed car

ride, spray paints, and dances on a Pride float.



In Salzburg and Vienna, Sue yodels, practices yoga with alpacas, masters puppetry, and indulges

in dumplings while waltzing through the city.



Her Budapest escapade includes tuk-tuk rides, sampling an unusual local delicacy, and enjoying

the local nightlife and hot springs.



In Romania, she visits Castle Dracula, shares tea with a folk singer, learns about bears and

earthquake dogs, and crafts Romani jewelry.



At her final destination, Istanbul, she samples Turkish Delight and gets her fortune told before

exploring an underground city, and reflecting on her journey from the breathtaking heights of a

hot air balloon above Cappadocia.

Beautifully shot, this series will make you want to book your next holiday in Europe. Perkins brings her wit and comedic chops to the proceedings and she’s the perfect travel companion.

Sue Perkins Big Adventure: Paris to Instanbul arrives on ABC TV on Thursday February 13 at 8:30pm. There’s six episodes in the series.

Alan Cumming is embracing train journeys on his new series

Alan Cumming is also hosting a new travel adventure on SBS this month. Available on SBS On Demand he’s taking a train trip in his Scottish homeland.

Alan Cumming is embracing train journeys.

Get onboard The Royal Scotsman for a luxurious trip through The Highlands and into the wild beyond. It’s a great mix of behind the scenes with the crew delivering outstanding service, stories from history along the way, and mountains of Scottish culture. Join Alan on SBS on Demand.

Sandi Toksvig is learning about British woodlands

Ancient woodlands in the UK are under threat of extinction, but help is at hand. Armed with her trademark wit and a pair of size 3 chainsaw safety shoes, Sandi Toksvig’s new series sets out on a mission to restore and save a patch in Southern England.

Over the best part of a year, Sandi and her wife Debbie learn about the state of woodlands in the UK today, the problems trees are facing, and how they can effectively manage their own woodland to be a small part in the fight against climate change.

If you go down to the woods today, you might find Sandi Toksvig!

With a limited budget, and a woodland knowledge akin to a five-year-old in forest school, Sandi rolls up her sleeves to help fell hundreds of trees, build a wildlife pond and deal with the woodlands’ biggest threat…humans.

Sandi Toksvig’s Woodland Restoration premieres Saturday, 8 February at 7.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand.