Couch Potato | ‘The Pitt’ it’s quite like ‘E.R.’ but not ‘E.R.’

Noah Wyle is back in scrubs for a new drama series

The drama series The Pitt has just arrived on Binge / Foxtel. It’s from producer John Wells, famed for his work on the successful series E.R, The West Wing, and Third Watch. It’s created by R. Scott Gemmill who extensively worked on E.R. Its star is Noah Wyle, who got his big break in the 90s as medical student John Carter on E.R.

Set in the Emergency Room of a busy hospital in Pittsburg, you’ll quickly find yourself wondering why they didn’t just remake E.R. It seems that’s where it began, but when a plan to revise the much-loved series didn’t come together, they moved on and created a whole new show that is eerily similar. Needless to say, the estate of E.R. creator Michael Criton is not happy.

Once you get over the striking similarities, there’s a lot to appreciate in this offering. The series is set over a single 15-hour shift in the hospital. Each episode covers one hour of the hospital staff’s day.

Noah Wyle stars in ‘The Pitt’

Wyle, older and more grizzled, plays senior attending doctor Michael ‘Robby’ Rabinavitch, seemingly a steady hand to guide the flock of younger and ambitious medicos, but quickly we see he has some underlying trauma bubbling away.

The rest of the cast is made up of the expected personality types, a trainee doctor who’s such a total a country boy he’s quickly nicknamed Huckleberry. A young high achiever doctor who is trying to avoid the shadow of their parent who is also a surgeon on the hospital’s staff, there’s the plucky nurse with a mysterious back story and the wiser and experienced head nurse who is unflustered by the chaos that surrounds them.

The first two episodes of the series are out, and it feels like a slow boil kind of series, it’ll be interesting to see what develops over the remaining thirteen hours of the team’s shift.

Kathy Bates in Matlock.

Matlock introduces same-sex relationship sub-plot

The reimagined Matlock starring Kathy Bates is continuing on Paramount Plus and Channel Ten. So far eight episodes of the first season have been released, and the show’s already been renewed for a second season.

The new program has very little to do with the old Andy Griffith series from the 1980s. Kathy Bates plays Madeline “Matty’ Matlock, who in her 70s returns to the workforce joining a big law firm. We quickly learn that Matty is not all she seems, giving the show the multi-layered storytelling the lifts it beyond being a crime of the week experience.

We’re also loving the introduction of a same-sex romance between uptight and ambitious lawyer Sarah Yang played by Leah Lewis, and IT expert Kira played by Piper Curda. We can’t wait for more episodes to arrive.

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here returns this Sunday

Julia Morris and Robert Irwin have touched down in South Africa ready to welcome the next bunch of celebrities to the 2025 outing of I’m a Celebrity Get me Out of Here.

Eagle-eyed fans may have already worked out who one of the stars heading into the jungle is, after fans claimed that they recognized the celebrity’s wedding ring in one of the promotional photos where their face was obscured.

The hints on who is in this year’s batch include a star of the silver screen, a matinee idol, a football strongman, a leading lady, a sporting hero, a chart-topper, a comedy genius, a pop culture icon, a radio star and a stadium superstar.

It’s been speculated that the cast might include Olympian Raygun, TV host Osher Gunsberg, comedian Celeste Barber, and radio host Tommy Little. Guaranteed they’ll be a social media star that most of us have never heard of, and a reality TV person from a show you never watched. Tune in on Sunday night to see who is in the jungle.

‘American Primeval’ focuses on a part of US history many of us are unaware of

Debuted this week the limited series American Primeval has quickly become Netflix’s most watched show. This six-part series in set in Utah in 1857 and explores the violent conflict between pioneers, Native Americans, the US government and a growing Mormon army.

This new show is very reminiscent of the world of Deadwood, only without the quirky characters and moments of levity. We follow Sara Rowell and her young son as they try to make their way across an inhospitable American frontier to reunite with her husband.

It’s world of violence, deceit, double-crossing and multiple forces battling for control of the new world, where life is cheap and only the strong survive. The first episode of the series is confronting and dark, but quickly establishes intriguing characters, hidden agendas and many mysteries.

Uzo Abuda stars in ‘The Residence’ a new series from Shondaland

This March look out for a new series on Netflix starring Orange is the New Black actor Uzo Abuda. The Residence is a new series created by Shonda Rhimes production company.

Abuda will play investigator Cordelia Cupp who is tasked with solving a murder that’s occurred at The White House during a state dinner.

The cast also features Giancarlo Esposito, Jason Lee, Mary Wiseman, Bronson Pinchot and many others. Julian McMahon will play the Prime Minister of Australia – his dad actually was the Prime Minister of Australia in the early 1970s, and Kylie Minogue will play herself in the series.