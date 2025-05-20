Court receives psychiatric report on accused murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon

A psychiatric report on accused double-murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon has been filed with a Sydney court.

It is alleged that the NSW police officer is responsible for stalking, and then murdering television producer and presenter Jesse Baird and his flight attendant partner Luke Davies in February 2024.

Lamarre-Condon allegedly shot and killed the couple with his police firearm at Baird’s Paddington share-house, and then allegedly hid their bodies in the back garden, before later moving them to a rural property in New South Wales.

Luke Davies and Jesse Baird.

No please have been entered in the case. The accused’s Legal Aid lawyer Alex Curnick was granted a four-week adjournment to June 17th by Magistrate Megan Greenwood, with no opposition form prosecutors.

Police have alleged that Lamarre-Condon had exhibited a pattern of predatory behaviour ahead of the murders. It has been suggested that he previously had a short-lived relationship with Baird. Police believe that while he had planned to murder Baird, the death of his partner Davies was a not pre-meditated.

Prior to joining the police force Lamarre-Condon was a social media influencer who often tracked down celebrities.

