Culture Club share new music with double A-side single

Culture

Culture Club have shared some new music, their first release since their 2018 album Life. The band, now a trio, has shared new songs Letting Things Go and The Next Thing Will Be Amazing.

While the first track is a new listen, the second song was first shared by Boy George back in 2023. They comes with remixes from Loverush UK and longtime collaborator Kinky Rolland.

The band, who are now in their firth decade of performing together, jettisoned founding member Jon Moss 2021 which led to an acrimonious court dispute.

Now continuing on as a trio Boy George, Mikey Craig and Roy Hay have continued to tour the world and have been praised as one of the best live acts in the world. They’ve played several shows in Perth over the last few years. Both the new tracks have been part of their live set for some time.

For its single remix The Thing Will Be Amazing has been tightened up and cut down to catchy two and a half minutes pop tune, while the Loverush UK remix takes into a darker dancer floor orientated sound.

Letting Things Go opens with guitars and a vibe that is reminiscent of Boy George’s hero David Bowie. The mid-temp song is about getting older and wiser and – learning to let things go. Kiny Roland transforms the tune into a more upbeat feel with his remixes.

Next month Culture Club will be back on the road with a tour of the USA playing 23 dates including a six night booking in Los Vegas.

