Culture Club are returning and starting their Aussie tour in Perth

Culture Club, will return to Australia for a national Greatest Hits tour this September, featuring special guests 80’s synth pop group sensations, Berlin.

The Culture Club Greatest Hits Tour kicks off at Perth’s RAC Arena on 5th September, then heads to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on 8th September, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on 9th September, Adelaide Entertainment Centre on 11th September and concludes at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on 14th September.

Fans can be first to buy tickets via the Telstra Presale commencing at 10am (local time) on Monday 17 April with the general public on-sale at 10am (local time) on Friday 21 April.

Culture Club is considered one of the most influential bands of all time and Australia absolutely adores them – with multiple past sell out tours cementing our love affair with the celebrated 80’s pop band. They’re led by superstar front man, Boy George, who endeared himself to new Australian audiences as their favourite coach on TV’s top rating show The Voice in 2017.

The band played two shows in Perth in 2016 and returned in 2017, each one getting a rave review from OUTinPerth. This will be there first show in Perth in five years.

Culture Club’s debut album, Kissing to be Clever, released in 1982, was a critical and commercial success. The album featured the hit singles Do You Really Want to Hurt Me and Time (Clock of the Heart), both of which topped the charts in the UK and the US.

The band’s sophomore album, Colour by Numbers, released in 1983, continued the success with the iconic Karma Chameleon and Church of the Poison Mind. It was also the band’s most successful album, selling over 10 million copies worldwide.

Culture Club’s third album, Waking Up with the House on Fire, released in 1984, marked a departure from their previous albums’ sound. The album was more rock-oriented, with a heavier sound than their previous work. It still contained the single The War Song which the band have presented in a radically reworked style in more recent shows.

The band’s fourth album, From Luxury to Heartache, released in 1986, saw a return to their pop and reggae-influenced sound. The album’s hit singles, Move Away” and God Thank You Woman. The group split up shortly after its release and the following year Boy George returned as a solo artist.

Boy George has released many albums as a solo artist, and also put out music under a wide range of aliases. In the era of digital delivery, he’s put out countless singles and collaborations. Most recently teaming up with UK band The Lottery Winners. He’s also written musicals and toured the globe as a successful DJ. There have been darker times too, when the singer battled substance abuse, and ended up in jail at one stage.

Culture Club’s reformed before the end of the millennium, Don’t Mind If I Do, released in 1999, saw the band exploring a more electronic sound. The album contained hit singles I Just Wanna Be Loved and Your Kisses Are Charity.

After another hiatus they reformed again in 2014 and began touring a lot, and they also went back into the studio. The band’s most recent album is 2018’s Life. The band ousted founding member drummer Jon Moss a few years ago and they’ve only recently settled their differences. Today the band continues on with Boy George, Roy Hay and Mickey Craig.

When the band toured the USA earlier this year they featured many news songs in their set list, including The Next Thing Will Be Amazing.

Tickets on sale through Ticketek for all shows on Friday 21st April at 10.00am (local time) here

