Dan Sultan cancels festival appearance as he faces assault charges

Musician Dan Sultan has cancelled his appearance at the Perth Festival this weekend as it is revealed he is facing historical indecent assault charges.

The Daily Telegraph revealed that Sultan is scheduled to appear in a Melbourne court in relation to an alleged incident that is believed to have occurred in 2008.

Perth Festival released a statement saying they had been informed by the singer’s management that he had “cancelled all current performance commitments”.

“His management said he would allow the legal process to take its course before making any further comment.” the statement from the festival read.

Sultan was scheduled to take part in the massive Highway to Hell event that pays tribute to former ACDC frontman Bon Scott. The event will see 10km of Canning Highway closed on Sunday and a variety of musicians performing tributes to the late singer who passed away 40 years ago.

OIP Staff