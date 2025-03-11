Daniel Smith takes up new role as Premier’s Chief of Staff

Communications specialist and former Pride WA co-chair Daniel Smith is taking up a new role as Premier Roger Cook’s new chief of staff.

Smith has long been touted as a potential replacement for former chief of staff Daniel Pastorelli who was elected to be the new member for Lansdale.

The premier’s new right-hand man has a long history of working in political circles and founded his own company ReGen Strategic in 2011. He has also served as a board member for many non-for-profit organisations including Pride WA, Awesome Arts and the Australian British Chamber of Commerce.

Daniel Smith.

Daniel Smith has served on the Pride WA committee and is a life-member of the organisation. After several previous terms on the board he returned to the organisation in 2013 when the group was in dire financial trouble.

Facing significant debts and reputational damage Smith and co-chair Michelle Rigg led a new board who guided Pride WA back into the black while introducing new events to the annual festival and securing new sponsors.

A graduate of Edith Cowan University, Smith has previously worked at BHP, the Department of Premier and the Cabinet, and at CPR Communications and Public Relations. Previously at CPR he worked under Roger Cook.

In 2011 he founded Campaign Capital which later rebranded CGM Communications in 2017, and later ReGen Strategic in 2022. Last year ownership of the firm transferred to his business partner Anthony Fisk.

Smith told The West Australian it was a great honour to be joining the Premier’s team.

“The Premier is a values driven and highly strategic leader and I’m excited by the direction he is taking the State,” he said.

“Daniel Pastorelli leaves big shoes to fill, but I’m energised by the challenges and opportunities in front of us.”