Danni Minogue is the first guest on the new series of ‘Take 5 with Zan Rowe’

When the ABC series Take 5 with Zan Rowe returns to our television screens this week the first guest will be Dannii Minogue.

The new series gets underway on Tuesday 1st October and over the coming weeks will include intimate chats about life and music with Bill Bailey, Bernard Fanning, Claudia Carvan, Casey Donovan and Neil Finn.

The new series, the third in the show’s run, continues the format of chatting to star with music serving as the trigger for key memories about their lives and careers with interviewer Zan Rowe guiding them along.

The new series sees we watch Neil Finn’s face as he remembers his father’s unconditional love. We hear

Dannii Minogue share what was really happening, as her sister Kylie battled cancer. Bill Bailey tells us how he keeps his best friend’s memory alive every day.

We learn of the moment that defined how Bernard Fanning would start every album, song and gig for the rest of his life. Casey Donovan talks about finding a love that makes her feel whole, and Claudia Karvan celebrates the hope that pushes her forward.

Zan Rowe and Dannii Minogue.

“I’m so excited to bring another season of Take 5 to you. This “little idea that could” continues to astound me in the way songs can tell the stories of who we are.” Rowe said of the new series.

“From London to Auckland and at home here in Australia, some of our biggest names share

things they never have before, as we unravel the soundtrack to their lives.”

On Tuesday night Dannii Minogue opens up about her career from the early days of Young Talent Time to her pop career, designing fashion and finding success as a judge on reality television programs and her latest venture, the BBC series I Kissed a Boy.

Get ready to drop the needle and let the music transport you when Take 5 with Zan Rowe returns on

Tuesday 1 October at 8.30pm on ABC TV, with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview.

For audiences who want even more Take 5 with Zan Rowe, hear extended conversations featured

in season three from Tuesday October 1 on the ABC listen app.