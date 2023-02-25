Dannii Minogue was a surprise guest at WorldPride concert

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Dannii Minogue was a surprise guest at Friday night’s Live and Proud: Sydney World Pride Opening Concert.

Kylie Minogue announced to the fans she had a little surprise as she began singing the final song in her headline set. Suddenly sister Dannii Minogue appeared wearing a matching outfit to Kylie. While Kylie was decked out in purple, Dannii was dressed in cerise.

The sisters performed Kylie’s song All the Lovers in front of a crowd of over 20,000 people in Sydney’s Domain.

The Minogue sisters both have a long association with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras having performed at the event’s party.

Dannii appeared at the 2015 event, and also appeared in 2007, 1999 and 1998. While Kylie performed in 1994, 1998, and 2012. Kylie also made a surprise appearance at a pre-Mardi Gras party in 2014.

Watch the moment Dannii appeared.

OIP Staff, Images Anna Kucera, Dan Boud, Joseph Mayer courtesy of World Pride.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.