Darren Hayes shares that his autobiography will arrive in 2024

Penguin Books will publish Darren Hayes autobiography, the book expected to hit the shelves in late 2024.

In a media statement Hayes said he was excited to be able to share the story of his life with readers. Hayes first came to prominence as the lead singer of Australian band Savage Garden, before going to have a successful solo career.

He took a decade off from music before returning with his acclaimed album Homosexual and a successful world tour.

“I’ve been secretly telling stories about my life, through my music, since the very first Savage Garden single.” Hayes said. “Back then my innermost thoughts were shrouded in lyrical metaphor and deeply embedded within the visuals and stage costumes of a fantastical pop career.

“The reality of my life was much more complicated than the constraints of a 3-minute radio song would allow. Almost 30 years later I feel free for the first time in my life and so grateful to partner with Penguin to truly tell my authentic story.”

Darren Hayes battled with his sexuality early in his career, leading to the breakup of his first marriage to childhood sweetheat, makeup artist Colby Taylor. He later married graphic designer Richard Cullen, the couple announced the end of their marriage earlier this year. In his recent live shows Hayes has spoken openly about his journey with sexuality and mental health.

Alison Urquhart, Non-Fiction Publisher at Penguin Book shared her enthusiasm for the forthcoming book.

“I am thrilled to bits that we’ll be working together on this wonderful book. Darren and I have a mutual love of 80s pop music and gothic, twisted tales and he is a remarkable and natural storyteller. I know that he will create something so special and a reflection of who he is both as an extraordinarily gifted artist and a remarkable human being.” she said.

