Darren Hayes and Richard Cullen split after 17 years of marriage

Singer Darren Hayes has announced that he has parted ways with Richard Cullen, his husband of 17 years.

Hayes shared the sad news on Instagram saying there were no other parties involved and the couple had just drifted apart. The pair broke up earlier this year, with Hayes saying he’d kept his marriage woes a secret for the last two years while promoting his return to making music.

“After 17 years of marriage to the best person I ever met, Richard and I have chosen to accept that our union has greatly and beautifully come to rest,” he said.

“In honour of this realisation, we separated earlier this year and have been supporting each other emotionally throughout this massive changed in our lives.”

The news comes just days after Hayes shared his most recent single Feels Like Its Over which has a video showing a couple going through a painful breakup.

The couple wed informally in London in 2005, two years after they became a couple. In 2006 the couple applied for a civil partnership in London, and formally wed in California in 2013.

Hayes was previously married to his childhood sweetheart make-up artist Colby Taylor. They married in 11994 but separated four years later, much of Savage Garden’s Affirmation album is about their separation.

OIP Staff

