Dave Ball from Soft Cell and The Grid dies aged 66

Musician Dave Ball who was one half of electronic music duos Soft Cell and The Grid, as well as being a solo artist, had died aged 66.

Ball first found success alongside Marc Almond in Soft Cell, topping the charts in the 1980s with songs including Tainted Love, Say Hello Wave Goodbye and Torch. The band would reform several times through the decades and only recently completed a new yet-to-be-released album.

In 1990’s Ball was at the top of the charts for a second time with his project with Richard Norris. The Grid are remembered for dance mega-hits Swamp Thing and Texas Cowboys.

Ball’s representative announced he passed away on Wednesday when he died in his sleep. He had been in poor health for several years.

Soft Cell bandmate Marc Almond commented on Ball’s death on social media.

“It is hard to write this, let alone process it, as Dave was in such a great place emotionally.” Almond wrote.

“He was focused and so happy with the new album that we literally completed only a few days ago.

“He will always be loved by the Soft Cell fans who love his music and his music and memory will live on.

“At any given moment, someone somewhere in the world will be getting pleasure from a Soft Cell song.

“He was a wonderfully brilliant musical genius.” Almond said. “Thank you Dave for being an immense part of my life and for the music you gave me.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without you”.

Richard Norris, also paid tribute, remembering Ball’s “endless laughter” and “unwavering friendship”.

“Being in a duo with someone is different from being in a band, the bond is very tight,” he added.

“That’s how it was with us. We went through so many remarkable, extraordinary, life-affirming experiences together. Thank you, Dave.”

Balls music career had considerable output. He put out seven albums as The Grid, the upcoming Soft Cell record will also bring their album total to seven. He also released two solo albums 1983’s In Strict Tempo and 2016’s Photosynthesis created alongside Jon Savage.

In 1983 he worked with Throbbing Gristle member Genesis P.Orridge on a film soundtrack, and also worked with Cabaret Voltaire, Virgin Prunes, Annie Hogan and Gavin Friday.

Ball also wrote songs for Kylie Minogue, penning her hit Breathe and several other tracks from her 1997 Impossible Princess album. He also remixed a diverse range of artists including Erasure, David Bowie and The Orb.

Contemporaries of the musician have paid tribute to his life and work. Martyn Ware from Human League, Heaven 17 and The British Electric Foundation said he was “shocked and saddened” to hear of Ball’s death. While Annie Hogan said Ball would be “oscillating around the Universe forever”.

Neil Tennant and Chris Low of Pet Shop Boys, who collaborated with Soft Cell, shared their sadness about the news as well.

“He was an electronic pop pioneer and with Marc Almond made a unique catalogue of songs, completely original in sound and content. Our love and condolences go to Marc and all those close to Dave.” the duo said,