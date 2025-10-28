David Goncalves elected Deputy Lord Mayor of Perth

Councillor David Goncalves was elected as Deputy Lord Mayor at a City of Perth Special Council Meeting on Tuesday evening – the first meeting of the newly elected Council.

City of Perth Lord Mayor Bruce Reynolds congratulated the newly elected Deputy Lord Mayor.

“We have an important year ahead, and I look forward to working closely with Deputy Lord Mayor Goncalves and my fellow councillors to continue shaping Perth into a world-class capital city that serves our community today and for generations to come.

“As a Council, we’re honoured to represent our residents, businesses and ratepayers – and we’ll continue working hard to ensure Perth shines brightly as the City of Light,” Reynolds said.

Lord Mayor Bruce Reynolds and Deputy Lord Mayor David Goncalves.

While the position of Lord Mayor is selected in the City of Perth via a public vote, the position of Deputy Lord Mayor is elected amongst the councilors.

Goncalves was elected to the Perth City Council in 2023 and memorably wore a pair of sparkly red high heels to his swearing in ceremony. He is well known in the LGBTIQA+ communities as he was previously the co-chair of the City of Perth’s LGBTIQA+ Advisory Board and a former President of Rainbow Labor.

Goncalves in the first person to hold the position who has publicly identified as being part of the LGBTIQA+ communities.