David Goncalves makes a fashion statement at swearing in ceremony

The City of Perth’s newest councilor, David Goncalves, made a big fashion statement at their swearing in ceremony this week. Donning sparkly red high heeled boots for the occasion.

Goncalves is one of four councilors elected at Saturday’s local government election alongside Raj Doshi, Bruce Reynolds and Catherine Lezer – who was re-elected for a second term. They join the re-elected Lord Mayor of Perth Basil Zempilas and continuing councilors Brent Fleeton, Liam Gobbert, Clyde Bevan, and Viktor Ko.

Speaking to OUTinPerth has they left Council House on Tuesday evening Gonvalves shared that they’d also worn a solid gold broch from Steve Hasluck, who was the first openly gay person on the council, and another pin depicting the colours of the Pride flag.

“It feels surreal to be honest.” Goncalves said of the achievement of being elected, and being the first councilor at the City of Perth who identifies as queer.

“It’s like getting to the end of the Yellow Brick Road.” they shared, before noting that the real work begins now that they’ll be taking a seat in the council chambers.

After serving as the inaugural co-chair of the City of Perth’s LGBTIQA+ Advisory Group, Goncalves said he had decided to run for a position on the council to advance the values of inclusion and

“I ran on the principles of a city of inclusion and a city of engagement, and city of integrity, and I knew they were the values close to my heart.”

As for those bright red sparkly shoes; “It’s more than just making a statement.” Goncalves said. “It’s wearing something for me, wearing my heart on my sleeve, and just being who I am.”

The swearing in ceremony came exactly three years to the day from when Gonvalves and other LGBTIQA+ rights activists had stood in front of Council House and called for the Lord Mayor’s resignation.

Just days into his first term as Lord Mayor Zempilas had caused a furor by making offensive comments about transgender people while working as a Breakfast host on radio station 6PR. Gonvalves had torn up a campaign poster featuring an image of Zempilas as he demanded his resignation.

“Three years on, this was a real test of whether our city has any semblance of inclusion, and inclusion is something that we can always be working further and further on to make sure our city is for everyone.” Goncalves said.

At a reception function earlier in the evening Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas enthusiastic welcomed all the new councilors to the fold and noted that they had all previously run for council and fallen short in getting enough votes. The Lord Mayor spoke positively about all the candidates saying they’d all displayed great perseverance and connection to the local community.

“Congratulations to my new and returning colleagues on Council. With the appointments now completed, I’m excited to roll up my sleeves again and continue the hard work of the past three years which has seen the City of Light go from strength to strength.” Zempilas said.

“Together, over the last three years we have restored trust, delivered real progress and provided a strong voice for the City.

“I look forward to continuing to work with CEO, Michelle Reynolds, and the entire City Administration to bring our almost $300 million budget to fruition which will focus on planting more trees, making our streets safer, attracting major events and upgrading our streetscapes, bus stops and bike paths for a more liveable, sustainable and prosperous City,” Zempilas said.

On Wednesday night restaurateur Clyde Bevan was elected to the position of Deputy Lord Mayor.

“Congratulations to Deputy Lord Mayor Clyde Bevan. We have a big year ahead of us and I look forward to working closely with the Deputy Lord Mayor and all my colleagues on Council to deliver real progress for our City and its ratepayers, residents, and visitors alike.” Zempilas said in a media statement.

“As a Council, it’s our role and privilege to be a strong voice for the City and this is exactly what we intend to do – ensuring the City continues to shine bright as the City of Light.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank outgoing Deputy Lord Mayor, Liam Gobbert, for his huge efforts and contributions in the role. It’s been a pleasure working with side-by-side with Gobbert to deliver real progress, and we will continue to do so in your role on Council,” Mr Zempilas said.

Graeme Watson

