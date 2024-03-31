David Marr wins Indie Book Award 2024 for ‘Killing for Country’

Author David Marr has picked up the 2024 Indie Book Award for his work Killing for Country: A Family Story.

The awards recognise and celebrate indie booksellers as the number one supporters of Australian authors. The awards are generated form people working in independent bookstores across the country.

The Book of the Year is voted by independent booksellers across the country from the six category winners. Bookseller judge Meera Govil from Eltham Bookshop described Marr’s book as Brave and bold.

“Killing for Country as a brave and bold book that records a story that has rarely been encountered by readers.” Govil said.

Sentiments shared with bookseller judge Lindy Jones from Abbey’s Bookshop Sydney. Commenting on Marr’s book she said although it dealt with a grim and brutal subject, it was done in a way that was measured and well researched.

“A magisterial book that will retain its value for years to come, this is a grim and brutal subject handled in a measured and thoroughly researched way. It is not easy reading, but it is necessary reading.” Jones said.

“Marr’s meticulous research and careful prose tell the brutal colonial history of Indigenous dispossession through the greed and avarice of the squatters, the murderous barbarity of the lawless Native Police, and the criminal hypocrisy and wilful blindness of the governing class, both in Australia and Britain. Read it and weep, then be even more grateful and amazed by the dignity and graciousness of the Indigenous people who welcome us to country.”

David Marr was shocked to discover forebears who served with the brutal Native Police in the bloodiest years on the frontier. Killing for Country is the result – a soul-searching Australian history.

Marr said the award was a great honour.

“This is an extraordinary honour. Thank you for choosing Killing for Country as book of the year. It began as a confession and ended five years of work with my collaborator and partner Sebastian Tesoriero as a history of the conquest of the country. That the independent booksellers have recognised our work in this way means a great deal to us. You are true friends to writers across the country. Thank you.” the author said.

Marr’s book won the Best Non-Fiction category, as well as the overall prize. Other winners include Endglassie by Melissa Lucashenko, The Visitors by Jane Harrison, The Bird Art of William T Cooper by Wendy Cooper, and The Impossible Secret of Lillian Velvet by Jaclyn Moriarty.

‘Welcome to Sex’ is also an award winner

The award for Best Young Adult work went to Yumi Stynes and Dr Melissa Kang for their work Welcome to Sex. The book was dumped by major retailers in a response to Christian activists. It’s publication also led to calls for an overhaul of Australia’s classification board.

In a statement Stynes and Klang thanked judges for the award.

“Thank you for this wonderful honour. I have been privileged over decades to hear the curious whispers and screamed out wishes of countless adolescents as they navigate the tricky terrain of sex, relationships, consent, identity and growing up, with confusing and conflicting messages from all corners of their on and offline universes.

The authors said they were thrilled that the Australian Independent Bookseller had given the gift of acknowledgment for the book into the hearts of young people, parents, carers, teachers, educators and all who believe that knowledge is power and sex education can empower.

The judges praised the book’s education qualities.

“This is such an important book for all of us.” they said. “It is the essence of what a good non-fiction book should be all about. Accurate, reliable, and accessible information and advice about an issue that is so important to young people.

“Dr Melissa Kang and Yumi Stynes provide advice in a non-judgemental and well written style that resonates with teenagers and young adults.

“If you are looking for an educational, accessible and accurate source of information on this important topic then this is the book. This information is way more accurate and reliable than anything your mates will tell you at the shops or on Facebook.”

