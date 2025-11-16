‘Deadlock’ will be back on our screens in 2026

Prime Video have announced that the highly-anticipated second season of global hit Australian Amazon Original series, Deadloch will launch March 20, 2026.

The 6-part crime comedy created by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan will be available on Prime Video globally in more than 240 countries and territories.

Forget Tassie Noir – Deadloch is entering its Tropical Gothic era. Detectives Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) are in Australia’s sweltering Top End, aka the Northern Territory, investigating the death of Eddie’s former policing partner, Bushy.

Detectives Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) are back for a new mystery and adventure.

But when the body of a local icon is discovered in a remote town, they are flung into a sweatier, stickier, croc-ier crime case.

Closer to South Asia than to Australia’s capital city, our hero town of Barra Creek is a vast departure from Season One’s icy Tasmanian setting. From verdant tropical canopies, red dirt roads that disappear into the horizon, glassy waterways that house 65-million-year-old predators, and sunsets so breathtakingly beautiful that they literally command a standing ovation every night, the Northern Territory’s awe-inspiring landscape and weather shape this season’s look and feel. The heat and humidity are enough to send our detectives into a frenzy, or at least leave them with some horrific chafing.

Nina Oyama.

Returning to Deadloch is Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Nina Oyama and Alicia Gardiner.

Joining the cast for Season Two is Luke Hemsworth (The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Thor: Love & Thunder), Steve Bisley (The Great Gatsby, Mystery Road: Origin, Mad Max), Shari Sebbens (The Sapphires, Top End Bub and The Office), acclaimed writer/director Jean Tong in their acting debut, Genevieve Morris (Bloom, No Activity), Byron Coll (Time Bandits, The Luminaries) and Nikki Britton (How to Stay Married).

Luke Hemsworth.

Plus there’s also Anthony J Sharpe (Joe v Carole, Human Error), Blake Pavey (Urvi Went to an All Girls School), Damien Garvey (The Survivors, The Artful Dodger), Ngali Shaw (The Twelve, Ladies in Black), Bev Killick (Savage River, Jones Family Christmas), Ling Cooper-Tang (Troppo, Apples Never Fall, Nautilus), Ursula Yovich (Top End Bub, Mystery Road), Syd Brisbane (High Country, Stateless), Ines English (Last Days of the Space Age, Ghosts Australia), Lennox Monaghan (Windcatcher), Reiden Corpus and Storm Murgha.

Shari Sebbens.

Season One of Deadloch became a bona fide breakout hit, reaching the Top 10 TV Shows in more than 165 countries and territories on Prime Video including the U.S., UK, and Canada. The series won five AACTA Awards including Best Acting in a Comedy for Kate Box and Best Screenplay in Television for Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan and was nominated for an International Emmy Award.

Deadloch Season Two is created and written by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan who also serve as executive producers.